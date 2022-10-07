Walmart Celebrates Classic Fashion's Commitment to U.S. Manufacturing, American Jobs

Today, Walmart leaders joined Classic Fashion executives and elected officials at a ribbon-cutting ceremony for Classic Fashion’s first U.S.-based production facility. For the next five years, the new Santa Ana, California site will cut and sew apparel exclusively for Walmart, reinforcing the commitment of both companies to “Made In USA.” With this facility, Classic Fashion will create 125 new jobs by 2023, supporting the existing workforce, and an additional 225 by 2027 totaling 350 new American jobs over five years.

Classic Fashion entered phase one if it’s strategy to support U.S. manufacturing by establishing the production facility The Cut & Sew Co., Inc. in Santa Ana, Calif. The second phase requires the company to identify countries close to the U.S. to source materials for the facility, and phase three, is to grow vertically to source materials directly from the U.S.

“Classic Fashion is proud to be a supplier to Walmart as we build our manufacturing presence in the United States,” said Sanal Kumar, Chairman and Managing Director of Classic Fashion. “I'm proud to highlight our incredible U.S.-based manufacturing staff and the local community here in Santa Ana as we continue to build on Classic Fashion's 20-year history of success.”

Walmart's collaboration with Classic Fashion is the latest example of the company’s long-standing commitment to support American manufacturing that dates back to the company's founder, Sam Walton. Nearly two-thirds of Walmart's annual product spend is on products that are made, grown or assembled in the U.S., and in 2021 the company announced a new $350 billion investment to reinforce that goal. In addition to partnering with companies like Classic Fashion to expand its U.S. manufacturing presence, Walmart also supports American entrepreneurs through its annual Open Call event.

“Walmart is proud to work with Classic Fashion, which will soon be manufacturing its excellent products here in the U.S.,” said Jason Fremstad, senior vice president, Supplier Development & Sourcing at Walmart. “Investing in local manufacturing creates American jobs, helps small businesses expand and benefits communities like Santa Ana. We're excited to feature Classic Fashion's American-manufactured apparel exclusively in our stores.”

About Classic Fashion

Established in 2003, Classic Fashion Apparel Industry L.L.C. is the largest garment manufacturer in the Middle East and Africa (MENA) region. Based in The Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, Classic Fashion (CF) is committed to provide exceptional services to its customers, ensuring holistic development of its people and upliftment of the society. Home to over 30,000 employees that come from various parts of the world & operating 16,000 machines, CF has the in-house capacity to produce 500,000 to 550,000 garments of 200 different styles every day. With fiscal year 2021 revenue of $802 million, the Classic team works every single day to offer selfless and relentless service to help build lifestyles for their partner brands and retail giants including Walmart, Under Armor, Adidas amongst many others. Additional information about CF can be found by visiting https://classicfashionapparel.com, on YouTube at https://youtu.be/kRfHzwekjwl and on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/classic-fashion-apparel-industry-ltd-co/.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) helps people around the world save money and live better - anytime and anywhere - in retail stores, online, and through their mobile devices. Each week, approximately 230 million customers and members visit more than 10,500 stores and numerous eCommerce websites under 46 banners in 24 countries. With fiscal year 2022 revenue of $573 billion, Walmart employs approximately 2.3 million associates worldwide. Walmart continues to be a leader in sustainability, corporate philanthropy and employment opportunity. Additional information about Walmart can be found by visiting https://corporate.walmart.com, on Facebook at https://facebook.com/walmart and on Twitter at https://twitter.com/walmart.

