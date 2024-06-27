This is an abstract of the document. To keep reading, click here and get access to the original version.

Disclaimer Walmart Inc. published this content on 27 June 2024

BENTONVILLE, Ark., June 27, 2024 - It's officially summer and with the changing of the season comes warm weather, barbecues and time spent outdoors with friends and family. At Walmart, customers don't have to worry about spending more to enjoy their favorite summertime gatherings with loved ones. Walmart is proud to offer its Every Day Low Prices all summer long, from the big celebrations like Fourth of July to all the little moments in between. [...]