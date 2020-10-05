Walmart : Country Fresh Recalls More Fruit Products Sold at Walmart Including Apple Slices, Grapes

By Josh Beckerman

Country Fresh has recalled several fruit products sold at Walmart Inc., following last week's recall of watermelon chunks, due to the detection of listeria on equipment used near a packing area.

Country Fresh said it hasn't received any reports of illnesses.

The recalled items include apple slices, grapes, and some mango, pineapple and cantaloupe products sold in nine states. Last week, the company recalled watermelon chunks sold at Walmart and RaceTrac.

