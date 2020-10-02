Log in
Walmart : Country Fresh Recalls Some Watermelon Chunks Sold at Walmart and RaceTrac in Five States

10/02/2020 | 02:20pm EDT

By Josh Beckerman

Country Fresh voluntarily recalled a limited quantity of watermelon chunks sold at Walmart and RaceTrac due to a potential risk from listeria detected on equipment used in packing.

The recall involves products at stores in Arkansas, Missouri, Illinois, Oklahoma and Texas. The recalled watermelon chunks were distributed from Sept. 23 through Sept. 25 and have best-if-used by dates of Oct. 2, 3, and 4.

Country Fresh said it hasn't received any reports of illnesses.

Write to Josh Beckerman at josh.beckerman@wsj.com

