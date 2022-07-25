Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Walmart Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WMT   US9311421039

WALMART INC.

(WMT)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  06:31 2022-07-25 pm EDT
120.28 USD   -8.90%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Walmart Cuts Outlook, Sees Headwinds From Exchange Rates -- Currency Comment

07/25/2022 | 05:30pm EDT
By Jennifer Tershak


Walmart Inc. cut its outlook for the second quarter and year, citing pricing actions aimed at improving inventory levels at Walmart and Sam's Club in the U.S.


On currency and sales guidance:

"Consolidated net sales growth for the second quarter and full year is expected to be about 7.5% and 4.5%, respectively. Excluding divestitures, consolidated net sales growth for the full year is expected to be about 5.5%."

"Net sales include a headwind from currency of about $1 billion in the second quarter. Based on current exchange rates, the company expects a $1.8 billion headwind in the second half of the year."


On customer spending:

"The increasing levels of food and fuel inflation are affecting how customers spend, and while we've made good progress clearing hardline categories, apparel in Walmart U.S. is requiring more markdown dollars. We're now anticipating more pressure on general merchandise in the back half," said Doug McMillon, president and CEO.


Write to Jennifer Tershak at jennifer.tershak@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-25-22 1729ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 592 B - -
Net income 2023 15 994 M - -
Net Debt 2023 41 196 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 22,6x
Yield 2023 1,71%
Capitalization 362 B 362 B -
EV / Sales 2023 0,68x
EV / Sales 2024 0,64x
Nbr of Employees 2 300 000
Free-Float 52,1%
Chart WALMART INC.
Duration : Period :
Walmart Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WALMART INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 39
Last Close Price 132,02 $
Average target price 153,37 $
Spread / Average Target 16,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
C. Douglas McMillon President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John David Rainey Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Gregory B. Penner Non-Executive Chairman
Clay Johnson Enterprise Chief Information Officer & EVP
Jerry R. Geisler Chief Information Security Officer & Senior VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WALMART INC.-8.63%362 407
SYSCO CORPORATION10.58%44 253
KROGER2.17%33 088
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED-2.00%31 305
LOBLAW COMPANIES LIMITED15.19%30 414
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.-12.21%26 859