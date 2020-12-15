Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Walmart Inc.    WMT

WALMART INC.

(WMT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Walmart : Doing Our Part to Ensure Customers, Not ‘Grinch Bots,' Can Buy This Season's Hottest Items

12/15/2020 | 02:05pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Dec. 15, 2020
By Jerry Geisler, Chief Information Security Officer, Walmart Global Tech

The holidays are upon us, and customers are shopping online more than ever before. Our merchandising, operations and tech teams are all focused on giving customers every opportunity to get the hottest gifts they want this season, including the latest PlayStation and Xbox consoles. Increased online shopping due to COVID and the seven-year release cycles of these next-gen consoles have created levels and patterns of traffic on our site and our apps we've previously never seen. But this year, some of the additional traffic has come from 'grinch bots,' who like the original Grinch, are trying to steal these would-be presents. That's traffic that we simply don't want.

Bots are programs written to quickly complete transactions when items are released online. They're often used by re-sellers, because when they are successful, bots can complete many transactions before a human has the chance to complete one. That's why we're working hard to detect bots and prevent this from happening.

Once a site becomes aware of a bot's presence, it can utilize a number of strategies in an attempt to block the bot. Bot scripts are constantly evolving and being re-written, so we've built, deployed and are continuously updating our own bot detection tools allowing us to successfully block the vast majority of bots we see.

And the steps we've taken are working as intended. One bot preventative action we implemented just hours before the PlayStation 5 event on Nov. 25 blocked more than 20 million bot attempts within the first 30 minutes alone (which is a fraction of what our systems deal with continually). As an additional step, we also audit and quickly cancel any orders confirmed to be purchased by bots that may have slipped through. As a result, the vast majority of our next-gen consoles have been purchased by legitimate customers, which is exactly what we want.

We have more next-gen consoles coming online soon, and we're continuing to work hard to get them into the hands of as many customers as possible. We hope others across the retail industry will join us by asking lawmakers to do more to prevent these unwanted bots on retail sites, so customers have equal access to the products they want.

Disclaimer

Walmart Inc. published this content on 15 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 December 2020 19:04:04 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about WALMART INC.
02:05pWALMART : Doing Our Part to Ensure Customers, Not ‘Grinch Bots,' Can Buy T..
PU
01:39pEXPLAINER-TOUGH EU TECH RULES : here's the what, why and what comes next
RE
11:34aPlug Power Shares Rise, Company Expands Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Products for W..
DJ
09:25aWALMART : There's Still Time to Sleigh the Holidays with Walmart's Curbside Pick..
PU
08:52aPlug Power Shares Up as Company Expands Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Products for W..
DJ
08:49aFedEx, UPS Are Managing Surge in Packages With Strict Limits on Shippers -- U..
DJ
08:44aPLUG POWER : Expands Hydrogen, Fuel Cell Services to Walmart E-Commerce Network;..
MT
06:05aWALMART : and Gatik Go Driverless in Arkansas and Expand Self-Driving Car Pilot ..
PU
05:45aFedEx, UPS Are Managing Surge in Packages With Strict Limits on Shippers
DJ
12/14U.S. court hears appeal against order blocking TikTok app store ban
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 551 B - -
Net income 2021 19 352 M - -
Net Debt 2021 40 888 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 20,8x
Yield 2021 1,50%
Capitalization 412 B 412 B -
EV / Sales 2021 0,82x
EV / Sales 2022 0,81x
Nbr of Employees 2 200 000
Free-Float 49,0%
Chart WALMART INC.
Duration : Period :
Walmart Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WALMART INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 36
Average target price 160,26 $
Last Close Price 145,65 $
Spread / Highest target 23,6%
Spread / Average Target 10,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -28,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
C. Douglas McMillon President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gregory B. Penner Non-Executive Chairman
Dacona Smith Chief Operating Officer & Senior VP-Sam's Club
Brett M. Biggs Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Clay Johnson Enterprise Chief Information Officer & EVP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WALMART INC.22.56%412 085
ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC.8.35%38 937
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-10.22%30 747
SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION0.67%26 657
AVENUE SUPERMARTS LIMITED45.35%23 492
COLES GROUP LIMITED23.18%18 272
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ