Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Walmart Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WMT   US9311421039

WALMART INC.

(WMT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Walmart Fined for Fake Reviews in China

01/14/2022 | 06:58am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Clarence Leong and Justina Lee

Walmart Inc. has been fined 300,000 yuan ($47,171) in China for falsifying product reviews on its app, local authorities in Guangdong province said.

The Guangdong Administration for Market Regulation said in a recent notice on its website that Walmart had been fined after regulators determined that from October 2020 to May 2021 the U.S. company's Sam's Club app automatically assigned products five-star reviews when users had yet to rate the transacted products themselves.

The regulator said the practice amounts to misleading consumers and making false product promotion, in violation of the Anti-Unfair Competition Law.

Walmart didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

The fine comes in the wake of a series of regulatory moves against the world's largest retailer in China.

In late December, the country's anticorruption watchdog criticized Walmart and warned of a consumer boycott following reports that the company had stopped stocking products from Xinjiang in its China-based stores. Walmart declined to comment at the time.

In early January, a media outlet backed by the country's market regulator highlighted administrative action against the retailer for alleged cybersecurity infractions. Walmart had no immediate comment then.


Write to Clarence Leong at clarence.leong@wsj.com and Justina Lee at justina.lee@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-14-22 0658ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.13% 6.3533 Delayed Quote.0.05%
WALMART INC. 1.42% 145.47 Delayed Quote.0.54%
All news about WALMART INC.
07:00aTarget, SAS, others cut back visits to New York retail trade show as Omicron spikes
RE
06:58aWalmart Fined for Fake Reviews in China
DJ
03:22aIndian electric van maker for Amazon raises funds
RE
01/13Truist Securities Starts Walmart at Hold With $153 Price Target
MT
01/12Workers at nearly 80 Kroger's King Soopers go on strike as talks stall
RE
01/12U.S. business fears never ending liability from 'take-home' COVID-19 lawsuits
RE
01/11Walgreens, CVS cut paid sick leave for workers in line with CDC guidance
RE
01/11Corporate America revamps back-to-office plans on Omicron threat
RE
01/11Consumer Stocks Slip Premarket Tuesday
MT
01/11Splash Beverage Group Gets Approval to Sell TapouT Drink at Select Walmart Stores in Fl..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on WALMART INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 567 B - -
Net income 2022 14 283 M - -
Net Debt 2022 28 319 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 28,4x
Yield 2022 1,53%
Capitalization 404 B 404 B -
EV / Sales 2022 0,76x
EV / Sales 2023 0,74x
Nbr of Employees 2 300 000
Free-Float 50,2%
Chart WALMART INC.
Duration : Period :
Walmart Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WALMART INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 38
Last Close Price 145,47 $
Average target price 168,54 $
Spread / Average Target 15,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
C. Douglas McMillon President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brett M. Biggs Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Gregory B. Penner Non-Executive Chairman
Clay Johnson Enterprise Chief Information Officer & EVP
Jerry R. Geisler Chief Information Security Officer & Senior VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WALMART INC.0.54%403 516
SYSCO CORPORATION-0.46%41 228
THE KROGER CO.9.32%36 380
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.2.67%35 982
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED-5.18%31 760
TESCO PLC-0.07%30 244