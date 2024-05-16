Forward-Looking Statements

This release and related management commentary contains statements or may include or may incorporate by reference Walmart management's guidance regarding adjusted earnings per share, consolidated net sales, consolidated operating income and consolidated adjusted operating income, consolidated operating expense, net interest expenses, non-controlling interest, capital expenditures, share repurchases, Walmart's effective tax rate for the fiscal year ending January 31, 2025, and comparable sales, among other items. Walmart believes such statements may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Act") and are intended to enjoy the protection of the safe harbor for forward- looking statements provided by the Act as well as protections afforded by other federal securities laws. Assumptions on which such forward-looking statements are based are also forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are not statements of historical facts, but instead express our estimates or expectations for our consolidated, or one of our segment's or business', economic performance or results of operations for future periods or as of future dates or events or developments that may occur in the future or discuss our plans, objectives or goals. Our actual results may differ materially from those expressed in or implied by any of these forward-looking statements as a result of changes in circumstances, assumptions not being realized or other risks, uncertainties and factors including: capital markets and business conditions; trends and events around the world and in the markets in which we operate; currency exchange rate fluctuations, changes in market interest rates and market levels of wages; changes in the size of various markets, including eCommerce markets; unemployment levels; inflation or deflation, generally and in particular product categories; consumer confidence, disposable income, credit availability, spending levels, shopping patterns, debt levels and demand for certain merchandise; the effectiveness of the implementation and operation of our strategies, plans, programs and initiatives; unexpected changes in our objectives and plans; the impact of acquisitions, investments, divestitures, and other strategic decisions; our ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses; changes in the trading prices or fair value of certain equity investments we hold; initiatives of competitors, competitors' entry into and expansion in our markets, and competitive pressures; customer traffic and average transactions in our stores and clubs and on our eCommerce websites; the mix of merchandise we sell, the cost of goods we sell and the shrinkage we experience; our gross profit margins; the financial performance of Walmart and each of its segments, including the amounts of our cash flow during various periods; the amount of our net sales and operating expenses denominated in the U.S. dollar and various foreign currencies; commodity prices and the price of gasoline and diesel fuel; challenges with our supply chain, including disruptions and issues relating to inventory management; disruptions in seasonal buying patterns; the availability of goods from suppliers and the cost of goods acquired from suppliers; our ability to respond to changing trends in consumer shopping habits; consumer acceptance of and response to our stores, clubs, eCommerce platforms, programs, merchandise offerings and delivery methods; cyber security events affecting us and related costs and impact to the business; developments in, outcomes of, and costs incurred in legal or regulatory proceedings to which we are a party or are subject, and the liabilities, obligations and expenses, if any, that we may incur in connection therewith; casualty and accident related costs and insurance costs; the turnover in our workforce and labor costs, including healthcare and other benefit costs; our effective tax rate and the factors affecting our effective tax rate, including assessments of certain tax contingencies, valuation allowances, changes in law, administrative audit outcomes, impact of discrete items and the mix of earnings between the U.S. and Walmart's international operations; changes in existing tax, labor and other laws and regulations and changes in tax rates including the enactment of laws and the adoption and interpretation of administrative rules and regulations; the imposition of new taxes on imports, new tariffs and changes in existing tariff rates; the imposition of new trade restrictions and changes in existing trade restrictions; adoption or creation of new, and modification of existing, governmental policies, programs, initiatives and actions in the markets in which Walmart operates and elsewhere and actions with respect to such policies, programs and initiatives; changes in accounting estimates or judgments; the level of public assistance payments; natural disasters, changes in climate, geopolitical events, global health epidemics or pandemics (such as the COVID-19 pandemic) and catastrophic events; and changes in generally accepted accounting principles in the United States.

Our most recent annual report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC discusses other risks and factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statement in the release and related management commentary. We urge you to consider all of the risks, uncertainties and factors identified above or discussed in such reports carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements in this release. Walmart cannot assure you that the results reflected in or implied by any forward-looking statement will be realized or, even if substantially realized, that those results will have the forecasted or expected consequences and effects for or on our operations or financial performance. The forward-looking statements made today are as of the date of this release. Walmart undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.