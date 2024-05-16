Walmart Reports
First Quarter Results
- Strong revenue growth of 6.0% with operating income growing faster at 9.6%; adjusted operating income up 13.7%1
- eCommerce up 21% globally, led by store-fulfilled pickup & delivery and marketplace
- GAAP EPS of $0.63; Adjusted EPS of $0.601
- Company issues guidance for Q2; updates outlook for FY25
BENTONVILLE, Ark., May 16, 2024 - Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) announces first quarter results with strong growth in revenue and operating income.
Globally, eCommerce penetration is higher across all markets led by store-fulfilled pickup & delivery and marketplace. Walmart U.S. comp sales up 3.8%2. Looking ahead, the Company issues guidance for the second quarter and expects net sales to increase 3.5% to 4.5% and operating income to grow 3.0% to 4.5%, in constant currency ("cc")1. The Company now expects to be at the high-end or slightly above its previous guidance (cc) for net sales growth of 3.0% to 4.0% and operating income growth of 4.0% to 6.0% for FY25.
First Quarter Highlights
- Consolidated revenue of $161.5 billion, up 6.0%, or 5.8% (cc)1, including a benefit of ~1% from an additional selling day
- Consolidated gross margin rate up 42bps due to improvements across segments, led by Walmart U.S.
- Consolidated operating income up $0.6 billion, or 9.6%; adjusted operating income up 13.7%1 , due to higher gross margins and growth in membership income
- Global eCommerce sales grew 21%, led by store- fulfilled pickup & delivery and marketplace
- Global advertising business3 grew 24%, including 26% for Walmart Connect in the U.S.
- Adjusted EPS1 of $0.60 excludes the effect, net of tax, from a net gain of $0.05 on equity and other investments and business reorganization charges of $0.02
- Global inventory down 2.7%, including a decrease of 4.2% for Walmart U.S.; in-stock levels healthy
- Our team delivered a great quarter. Around the world our goal is simple - we're focused on saving our customers both money and time. It's inspiring to see how our associates are simultaneously executing the fundamentals and innovating to make shopping with us more enjoyable and convenient. We're people-led and tech-powered, and that combination is propelling our business."
Doug McMillon
President and CEO, Walmart
1 See additional information at the end of the release regarding non-GAAP financial measures.
2 Comp sales for the 13-week period ended April 26th, 2024 compared to the 13-week period ended April 28th, 2023, and excludes fuel. See Supplemental Financial Information for additional information.
3 Our global advertising business is recorded in either net sales or as a reduction to cost of sales, depending on the nature of the advertising arrangement. "cc" - constant currency
Key Financial Metrics
Dollars in billions, except per share data. Dollar and percentage changes may not recalculate due to rounding. Charts may not be to scale.
Balance Sheet and Liquidity
- Cash and cash equivalents of $9.4 billion
- Total debt of $50.1 billion3
- Operating cash flow of $4.2 billion, a decrease of $0.4 billion
- Free cash flow of negative $0.4 billion2, a decrease of $0.6 billion
- Repurchased 18.0 million shares4, or $1.1 billion
- Inventory of $55.4 billion, a decrease of $1.6 billion
1Comparison period per-share amounts have been retroactively adjusted to reflect the February 23, 2024 stock split.
2See additional information at the end of this release regarding non-GAAP financial measures.
3Debt includes short-term borrowings, long-term debt due within one year, finance lease obligations due within one year, long-term debt and long-term finance lease obligations.
4$15.5 billion remaining of $20 billion authorization approved in November 2022.
Business Highlights
and Strategic Initiatives
Dollars in billions, except as noted. Dollar and percentage changes may not recalculate due to rounding.
Walmart U.S.
FY'25Q1
FY'24Q1
Change
Net sales
$108.7
$103.9
$4.8
4.6%
Comp sales (ex. fuel)2
3.8%
7.4%
NP
NP
Transactions
3.8%
2.9%
NP
NP
Average Ticket
flat
4.4%
NP
NP
eCommerce contribution to comp
~280 bps
~270 bps
NP
NP
Operating income
$5.3
$5.0
$0.3
7.0%
Adjusted operating income1
$5.5
$5.0
$0.5
9.6%
Walmart U.S.
- Sales reflected strength in transaction counts and unit volumes; like-for-like inflation slightly positive
- Value-convenienceproposition is resonating; share gains primarily driven by upper-income households
- Growth in eCommerce of 22%, led by store-fulfilled pickup & delivery and marketplace
- Walmart Connect advertising sales grew 26%; strong growth in advertiser counts, including marketplace sellers
- Gross profit rate increased 46 bps; membership income increased; operating expense deleveraged 48 bps
- Inventory declined 4.2% with sustained strong sales and higher in-stock levels
Walmart International
FY'25Q1
FY'24Q1
Change
Net sales
$29.8
$26.6
$3.2
12.1%
Net sales cc1
$29.4
$26.6
$2.8
10.7%
Operating income
$1.5
$1.2
$0.4
31.7%
Operating income cc1
$1.5
$1.2
$0.3
27.2%
Walmart International
- Growth in net sales cc1 of 10.7% led by Walmex, China and Flipkart
- eCommerce sales up 19%, led by store fulfilled pickup & delivery and marketplace. Penetration up across markets
- Advertising business3 grew 27%, led by Flipkart and Walmex
- Strength in food and consumables as well as improved growth in general merchandise
- Gross profit rate increased 32bps due to improved eCommerce margins and growth in higher-margin services
- Operating income cc1 up 27.2% with strength across markets and benefiting from lower losses in eCommerce
1 See additional information at the end of this release regarding non-GAAP financial measures.
2 Comp sales for the 13-week period ended April 26th, 2024 compared to the 13-week period ended April 28th, 2023, and excludes fuel. See Supplemental Financial Information for additional information.
3 Our global advertising business is recorded in either net sales or as a reduction to cost of sales, depending on the nature of the advertising arrangement. NP - Not provided
cc - constant currency
Sam's Club U.S.
FY'25Q1
FY'24Q1
Change
Net sales
$21.4
$20.5
$0.9
4.6%
Net sales (ex. fuel)
$18.7
$17.8
$0.9
5.3%
Comp sales (ex. fuel)1
4.4%
7.0%
NP
NP
Transactions
5.4%
2.9%
NP
NP
Average Ticket
-1.0%
4.0%
NP
NP
eCommerce contribution to comp
~180 bps
~160 bps
NP
NP
Operating income
$0.6
$0.5
$0.2
34.3%
Sam's Club U.S.
- Solid comp sales, led by food and consumables as well as increases in transactions and unit volumes
- Gained dollar and unit market share in grocery
- Growth in eCommerce sales of 18% led by club-fulfilled curbside and delivery
- Strong growth in membership income, up 13.3%, with record total membership and Plus penetration at quarter end
- Gross profit rate increased 58 bps; operating expense deleverage 17 bps
- Inventory declined 4.9% with sustained strong sales and higher in-stock levels
- Comp sales for the 13-week period ended April 26th, 2024 compared to the 13-week period ended April 28th, 2023, and excludes fuel. See Supplemental Financial Information for additional information.
NP - Not provided
Guidance
The following guidance reflects the Company's expectations for the second quarter and fiscal year 2025 and is provided on a non-GAAP basis as the Company cannot predict certain elements that are included in reported GAAP results, such as the changes in fair value of the Company's equity and other investments. Growth rates reflect an adjusted basis for prior year results. Additionally, the Company's guidance assumes a generally stable consumer and continued pressure from its mix of products and formats globally. The Company's fiscal year guidance is based on the following FY24 figures: Net sales: $642.6 billion, adjusted operating income1: $27.1 billion, and adjusted EPS1: $2.22.
A
Second Quarter
Metric
Q2
Consolidated net sales (cc)
Increase 3.5% to 4.5%
Consolidated operating income (cc)
Increase 3.0% to 4.5%
Adjusted EPS
$0.62 to $0.65
Fiscal Year 2025
Metric
FY 2025 (updated)
FY 2025 (original)
Consolidated net sales (cc)
High-end or slightly above original guidance
Increase 3.0% to 4.0%
Consolidated adj. operating income (cc)
High-end or slightly above original guidance
Increase 4.0% to 6.0%
Interest, net
Unchanged from original guidance
Increase approximately $100M to $200M
Effective tax rate
Unchanged from original guidance
Approximately 25.0% to 26.0%
Non-controlling interest
Unchanged from original guidance
Relatively flat
Adjusted EPS
High-end or slightly above original guidance
$2.23 to $2.37
Capital expenditures
Unchanged from original guidance
Approximately 3.0% to 3.5% of net sales
- For relevant reconciliations, see Q4 FY24 earnings release furnished on Form 8-K on February 20, 2024. cc - constant currency
About Walmart
Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) is a people-led,tech-powered omnichannel retailer helping people save money and live better - anytime and anywhere - in stores, online, and through their mobile devices. Each week, approximately 255 million customers and members visit more than 10,500 stores and numerous eCommerce websites in 19 countries. With fiscal year 2024 revenue of $648 billion, Walmart employs approximately 2.1 million associates worldwide. Walmart continues to be a leader in sustainability, corporate philanthropy, and employment opportunity. Additional information about Walmart can be found by visiting corporate.walmart.com, on Facebook at facebook.com/walmart, on X (formerly known as Twitter) at twitter.com/walmart, and on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/walmart.
Investor Relations contact: Steph Wissink - ir@walmart.com
Media Relations contact: Molly Blakeman - (800) 331-0085
Forward-Looking Statements
This release and related management commentary contains statements or may include or may incorporate by reference Walmart management's guidance regarding adjusted earnings per share, consolidated net sales, consolidated operating income and consolidated adjusted operating income, consolidated operating expense, net interest expenses, non-controlling interest, capital expenditures, share repurchases, Walmart's effective tax rate for the fiscal year ending January 31, 2025, and comparable sales, among other items. Walmart believes such statements may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Act") and are intended to enjoy the protection of the safe harbor for forward- looking statements provided by the Act as well as protections afforded by other federal securities laws. Assumptions on which such forward-looking statements are based are also forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are not statements of historical facts, but instead express our estimates or expectations for our consolidated, or one of our segment's or business', economic performance or results of operations for future periods or as of future dates or events or developments that may occur in the future or discuss our plans, objectives or goals. Our actual results may differ materially from those expressed in or implied by any of these forward-looking statements as a result of changes in circumstances, assumptions not being realized or other risks, uncertainties and factors including: capital markets and business conditions; trends and events around the world and in the markets in which we operate; currency exchange rate fluctuations, changes in market interest rates and market levels of wages; changes in the size of various markets, including eCommerce markets; unemployment levels; inflation or deflation, generally and in particular product categories; consumer confidence, disposable income, credit availability, spending levels, shopping patterns, debt levels and demand for certain merchandise; the effectiveness of the implementation and operation of our strategies, plans, programs and initiatives; unexpected changes in our objectives and plans; the impact of acquisitions, investments, divestitures, and other strategic decisions; our ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses; changes in the trading prices or fair value of certain equity investments we hold; initiatives of competitors, competitors' entry into and expansion in our markets, and competitive pressures; customer traffic and average transactions in our stores and clubs and on our eCommerce websites; the mix of merchandise we sell, the cost of goods we sell and the shrinkage we experience; our gross profit margins; the financial performance of Walmart and each of its segments, including the amounts of our cash flow during various periods; the amount of our net sales and operating expenses denominated in the U.S. dollar and various foreign currencies; commodity prices and the price of gasoline and diesel fuel; challenges with our supply chain, including disruptions and issues relating to inventory management; disruptions in seasonal buying patterns; the availability of goods from suppliers and the cost of goods acquired from suppliers; our ability to respond to changing trends in consumer shopping habits; consumer acceptance of and response to our stores, clubs, eCommerce platforms, programs, merchandise offerings and delivery methods; cyber security events affecting us and related costs and impact to the business; developments in, outcomes of, and costs incurred in legal or regulatory proceedings to which we are a party or are subject, and the liabilities, obligations and expenses, if any, that we may incur in connection therewith; casualty and accident related costs and insurance costs; the turnover in our workforce and labor costs, including healthcare and other benefit costs; our effective tax rate and the factors affecting our effective tax rate, including assessments of certain tax contingencies, valuation allowances, changes in law, administrative audit outcomes, impact of discrete items and the mix of earnings between the U.S. and Walmart's international operations; changes in existing tax, labor and other laws and regulations and changes in tax rates including the enactment of laws and the adoption and interpretation of administrative rules and regulations; the imposition of new taxes on imports, new tariffs and changes in existing tariff rates; the imposition of new trade restrictions and changes in existing trade restrictions; adoption or creation of new, and modification of existing, governmental policies, programs, initiatives and actions in the markets in which Walmart operates and elsewhere and actions with respect to such policies, programs and initiatives; changes in accounting estimates or judgments; the level of public assistance payments; natural disasters, changes in climate, geopolitical events, global health epidemics or pandemics (such as the COVID-19 pandemic) and catastrophic events; and changes in generally accepted accounting principles in the United States.
Our most recent annual report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC discusses other risks and factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statement in the release and related management commentary. We urge you to consider all of the risks, uncertainties and factors identified above or discussed in such reports carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements in this release. Walmart cannot assure you that the results reflected in or implied by any forward-looking statement will be realized or, even if substantially realized, that those results will have the forecasted or expected consequences and effects for or on our operations or financial performance. The forward-looking statements made today are as of the date of this release. Walmart undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.
Walmart Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
April 30,
(Amounts in millions, except per share data)
2024
2023
Percent
Change
Revenues:
Net sales
$
159,938
$
151,004
5.9 %
Membership and other income
1,570
1,297
21.0 %
Total revenues
161,508
152,301
6.0 %
Costs and expenses:
Cost of sales
121,431
115,284
5.3 %
Operating, selling, general and administrative expenses
33,236
30,777
8.0 %
Operating income
6,841
6,240
9.6 %
Interest:
Debt
597
568
5.1 %
Finance lease obligations
117
96
21.9 %
Interest income
(114)
(107)
6.5 %
Interest, net
600
557
7.7 %
Other (gains) and losses
(794)
2,995
NM
Income before income taxes
7,035
2,688
161.7 %
Provision for income taxes
1,728
792
118.2 %
Consolidated net income
5,307
1,896
179.9 %
Consolidated net income attributable to noncontrolling interest
(203)
(223)
(9.0)%
Consolidated net income attributable to Walmart
$
5,104
$
1,673
205.1 %
Net income per common share:
Basic net income per common share attributable to Walmart
$
0.63
$
0.21
200.0 %
Diluted net income per common share attributable to Walmart
$
0.63
$
0.21
200.0 %
Weighted-average common shares outstanding:
Basic
8,053
8,082
Diluted
8,084
8,112
Dividends declared per common share
$
0.83
$
0.76
NM = Not Meaningful
Walmart Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
April 30,
January 31,
April 30,
(Amounts in millions)
2024
2024
2023
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
9,405
$
9,867
$
10,575
Receivables, net
9,075
8,796
7,647
Inventories
55,382
54,892
56,932
Prepaid expenses and other
3,290
3,322
3,357
Total current assets
77,152
76,877
78,511
Property and equipment, net
111,498
110,810
102,335
Operating lease right-of-use assets
13,562
13,673
13,679
Finance lease right-of-use assets, net
6,285
5,855
5,124
Goodwill
27,999
28,113
28,306
Other long-term assets
17,558
17,071
17,098
Total assets
$
254,054
$
252,399
$
245,053
LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NONCONTROLLING INTEREST, AND EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Short-term borrowings
$
5,457
$
878
$
1,711
Accounts payable
56,071
56,812
54,268
Dividends payable
5,013
-
4,602
Accrued liabilities
24,092
28,759
27,527
Accrued income taxes
1,276
307
1,325
Long-term debt due within one year
1,865
3,447
3,975
Operating lease obligations due within one year
1,482
1,487
1,490
Finance lease obligations due within one year
844
725
607
Total current liabilities
96,100
92,415
95,505
Long-term debt
35,928
36,132
38,120
Long-term operating lease obligations
12,840
12,943
12,925
Long-term finance lease obligations
6,047
5,709
5,039
Deferred income taxes and other
14,849
14,629
13,999
Commitments and contingencies
Redeemable noncontrolling interest
217
222
234
Equity:
Common stock
805
805
808
Capital in excess of par value
4,625
4,544
4,709
Retained earnings
87,230
89,814
78,035
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(11,367)
(11,302)
(11,147)
Total Walmart shareholders' equity
81,293
83,861
72,405
Nonredeemable noncontrolling interest
6,780
6,488
6,826
Total equity
88,073
90,349
79,231
Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interest, and equity
$
254,054
$
252,399
$
245,053
Walmart Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)
(Amounts in millions)
Cash flows from operating activities:
Consolidated net income
Adjustments to reconcile consolidated net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization
Investment (gains) and losses, net Deferred income taxes
Other operating activities
Changes in certain assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisitions and dispositions: Receivables, net
Inventories Accounts payable Accrued liabilities Accrued income taxes
Net cash provided by operating activities
Cash flows from investing activities:
Payments for property and equipment
Proceeds from the disposal of property and equipment
Proceeds from disposal of certain operations
Other investing activities
Net cash used in investing activities
Cash flows from financing activities:
Net change in short-term borrowings
Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt
Repayments of long-term debt
Dividends paid
Purchase of Company stock
Dividends paid to noncontrolling interest
Sale of subsidiary stock
Other financing activities
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
Effect of exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of year
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
Three Months Ended
April 30,
2024 2023
$
5,307
$
1,896
3,128 2,845
- 3,062
102
(725)
507
249
- 376
-
(154)
213971
(4,649) (4,447)
963560
4,249 4,633
(4,676) (4,429)
7247
-48
195(526)
(4,409) (4,860)
4,585 1,343
-
4,967
(1,574) (1,784)
(1,671) (1,538)
(1,059)
(686)
-
-
15
483
- (845)
- 1,940
6
154
(475)
1,867
9,935
8,841
$
9,460
$
10,708
Disclaimer
