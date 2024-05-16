Walmart Releases Q1 FY25 Earnings

May 16, 2024

We're
building on
our strengths.

"Our team delivered a great quarter. Around the world, our goal is simple - we're focused on saving our customers both money and time. It's inspiring to see how our associates are simultaneously executing the fundamentals and innovating to make shopping with us more enjoyable and convenient. We're people-led and tech-powered, and that combination is propelling our business."

Doug McMillon

President & CEO, Walmart

Total Revenue
$161.5B
6.0%
FY24 Q1$152.3 B
FY25 Q1$161.5 B
Earnings Per Share
$
0.63
(GAAP)
200%
$
0.60
(adjusted1)
22.4%
Operating Income
$
6.8B
(reported)
9.6%
$
7.1B
(adjusted2)
13.7%
Building
customer trust
Building customer trust
Choice & Convenience
21%

Global eCommerce sales

Strength in store-fulfilled pickup and delivery

Diversifying
business mix
Diversifying business mix
Omnichannel Outperformance
24%

Global advertising 5

Growth across all segments

Driving
higher returns
Driving higher returns
Expanding Operating Profit
7.9%

Return on assets

Scaling growth investments

15.0%

Return on investment 6

Disciplined execution on cost

Investing in
our future
Investing in our future
Enabling Productivity
2.7%

Global inventory

Lower inventory on higher revenue

And, we're delivering

solid
earnings
growth.

We're building customer trust by designing convenient, enjoyable omnichannel experiences that deliver what our customers want and need. We're focused on the clear drivers of value, which is sustaining strength across multiple areas of the business. We're maintaining the pace of our investments, using automation and operating discipline to drive higher returns.

Our strong results this quarter clearly demonstrate the power of our global omni-retail capabilities and the team's ability to execute with discipline. As we continue to reshape our business model, we're focused on strategically investing in areas that reinforce our purpose and growth strategy.

John David Rainey

Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer, Walmart

Walmart U.S.
Comp sales growth3
3.8%
(excluding fuel)
Net sales growth
FY24 Q1$103.9 B
FY25 Q1$108.7 B
Sam's Club
Comp sales growth3
4.4%
(excluding fuel)
Net sales growth
FY24 Q1$20.5 B
FY25 Q1$21.4 B
Walmart International
Net sales growth
10.7%
(constant currency4)
Net sales growth
FY24 Q1$26.6 B
FY25 Q1$29.8 B
International eCommerce
sales grew 19%(YoY)
1 Adjusted EPS is a non-GAAP measure. See additional information at the end of the release regarding non-GAAP financial measures.
2 Adjusted Operating Income is a non-GAAP measure. See additional information at the end of the release regarding non-GAAP financial measures.
3 Comp sales for the 13-week period ended April 26th, 2024 compared to the 13-week period ended April 28th, 2023, and excludes fuel.
4 Constant Currency is a non-GAAP measure. See additional information at the end of the release regarding non-GAAP financial measures.
5 Our global advertising business is recorded in either net sales or as a reduction to cost of sales, depending on the nature of the advertising arrangement.
6 Calculated for the trailing-twelve months ended April 30, 2024. ROI is a non-GAAP measure. See additional information at the end of the release regarding non-GAAP financial measures.

