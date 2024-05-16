Walmart : First Quarter 2025 View HTML Release and Related Photos
May 16, 2024 at 07:10 am EDT
Walmart Releases Q1 FY25 Earnings
May 16, 2024
"Our team delivered a great quarter. Around the world, our goal is simple - we're focused on saving our customers both money and time. It's inspiring to see how our associates are simultaneously executing the fundamentals and innovating to make shopping with us more enjoyable and convenient. We're people-led and tech-powered, and that combination is propelling our business."
Doug McMillon
President & CEO, Walmart
Total Revenue
$161.5B
6.0%
FY24 Q1$152.3 B
FY25 Q1$161.5 B
Earnings Per Share
$
0.63
(GAAP)
200%
$
0.60
(adjusted1)
22.4%
Operating Income
$
6.8B
(reported)
9.6%
$
7.1B
(adjusted2)
13.7%
Building customer trust
Choice & Convenience
21%
Global eCommerce sales
Strength in store-fulfilled pickup and delivery
Diversifying business mix
Omnichannel Outperformance
24%
Global advertising 5
Growth across all segments
Driving higher returns
Expanding Operating Profit
7.9%
Return on assets
Scaling growth investments
15.0%
Return on investment 6
Disciplined execution on cost
Investing in our future
Enabling Productivity
2.7%
Global inventory
Lower inventory on higher revenue
We're building customer trust by designing convenient, enjoyable omnichannel experiences that deliver what our customers want and need. We're focused on the clear drivers of value, which is sustaining strength across multiple areas of the business. We're maintaining the pace of our investments, using automation and operating discipline to drive higher returns.
Our strong results this quarter clearly demonstrate the power of our global omni-retail capabilities and the team's ability to execute with discipline. As we continue to reshape our business model, we're focused on strategically investing in areas that reinforce our purpose and growth strategy.
John David Rainey
Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer, Walmart
Walmart U.S.
Comp sales growth3
3.8%
(excluding fuel)
Net sales growth
FY24 Q1$103.9 B
FY25 Q1$108.7 B
Sam's Club
Comp sales growth3
4.4%
(excluding fuel)
Net sales growth
FY24 Q1$20.5 B
FY25 Q1$21.4 B
Walmart International
Net sales growth
10.7%
(constant currency4)
Net sales growth
FY24 Q1$26.6 B
FY25 Q1$29.8 B
International eCommerce
sales grew 19%(YoY)
1 Adjusted EPS is a non-GAAP measure. See additional information at the end of the release regarding non-GAAP financial measures.
2 Adjusted Operating Income is a non-GAAP measure. See additional information at the end of the release regarding non-GAAP financial measures.
3 Comp sales for the 13-week period ended April 26th, 2024 compared to the 13-week period ended April 28th, 2023, and excludes fuel.
4 Constant Currency is a non-GAAP measure. See additional information at the end of the release regarding non-GAAP financial measures.
5 Our global advertising business is recorded in either net sales or as a reduction to cost of sales, depending on the nature of the advertising arrangement.
6 Calculated for the trailing-twelve months ended April 30, 2024. ROI is a non-GAAP measure. See additional information at the end of the release regarding non-GAAP financial measures.
Disclaimer
Walmart Inc. published this content on
16 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by
Public, unedited and unaltered, on
16 May 2024 11:09:07 UTC.
Walmart Inc. is the world's leading distribution group. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- distribution in the United States and Porto Rico (83.3%): this activity is performed, at the end of January 2023, through the following names: Wal-Mart (83.3% of net sales; reduced-price retail distribution; 4,717 outlets, of which 3,572 supermarkets, 364 discount outlets, and 781 convenience stores), and Sam's Club (16.7%; 600 warehouses accessible to members only in the United States);
- international distribution (16.7%): 5,306 points of sales located in Mexico (2,862), Central America (882), China (365), Africa (375), Canada (402), Chile (392) and India (28).