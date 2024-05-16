"Our team delivered a great quarter. Around the world, our goal is simple - we're focused on saving our customers both money and time. It's inspiring to see how our associates are simultaneously executing the fundamentals and innovating to make shopping with us more enjoyable and convenient. We're people-led and tech-powered, and that combination is propelling our business."

We're building customer trust by designing convenient, enjoyable omnichannel experiences that deliver what our customers want and need. We're focused on the clear drivers of value, which is sustaining strength across multiple areas of the business. We're maintaining the pace of our investments, using automation and operating discipline to drive higher returns.

Our strong results this quarter clearly demonstrate the power of our global omni-retail capabilities and the team's ability to execute with discipline. As we continue to reshape our business model, we're focused on strategically investing in areas that reinforce our purpose and growth strategy.

1 Adjusted EPS is a non-GAAP measure. See additional information at the end of the release regarding non-GAAP financial measures.

2 Adjusted Operating Income is a non-GAAP measure. See additional information at the end of the release regarding non-GAAP financial measures.

3 Comp sales for the 13-week period ended April 26th, 2024 compared to the 13-week period ended April 28th, 2023, and excludes fuel.

4 Constant Currency is a non-GAAP measure. See additional information at the end of the release regarding non-GAAP financial measures.

5 Our global advertising business is recorded in either net sales or as a reduction to cost of sales, depending on the nature of the advertising arrangement.

6 Calculated for the trailing-twelve months ended April 30, 2024. ROI is a non-GAAP measure. See additional information at the end of the release regarding non-GAAP financial measures.

