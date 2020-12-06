Walmart : Five Pricing Moves Companies Made in 2020, From -2

Walmart's strategy mirrors Amazon's: getting customers to lay their money on a default retailer. This keeps switching costs high and gets people to shop more to justify their subscription. "Amazon Prime increases the willingness of consumers to buy without thinking," said Dr. Nair. "If Walmart can replicate, it can be incredible for the company."

(Dow Jones & Co., publisher of The Wall Street Journal, has a commercial agreement to supply news through Apple services.)

-- For more WSJ Technology analysis, reviews, advice and headlines, sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Write to Nicole Nguyen at nicole.nguyen@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-06-20 0914ET