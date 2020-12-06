Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Walmart Inc.    WMT

WALMART INC.

(WMT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Walmart : Five Pricing Moves Companies Made in 2020, From -2-

12/06/2020 | 09:15am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Walmart's strategy mirrors Amazon's: getting customers to lay their money on a default retailer. This keeps switching costs high and gets people to shop more to justify their subscription. "Amazon Prime increases the willingness of consumers to buy without thinking," said Dr. Nair. "If Walmart can replicate, it can be incredible for the company."

(Dow Jones & Co., publisher of The Wall Street Journal, has a commercial agreement to supply news through Apple services.)

-- For more WSJ Technology analysis, reviews, advice and headlines, sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Write to Nicole Nguyen at nicole.nguyen@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-06-20 0914ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. -0.56% 122.25 Delayed Quote.67.46%
WALMART INC. -0.26% 148.91 Delayed Quote.25.30%
All news about WALMART INC.
09:15aWALMART : Five Pricing Moves Companies Made in 2020, From -2-
DJ
09:15aWALMART : Five Pricing Moves Companies Made in 2020, From Zoom to Peloton
DJ
12/05STOCK BUYBACKS : What Every Investor Needs to Know -- Journal Report
DJ
12/03Justice Department accuses Facebook of discriminating against U.S. workers
RE
12/03Consumer Cos Tick Higher On Vaccine Optimism -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
12/03Justice Department accuses Facebook of discriminating against U.S. workers
RE
12/03WALMART : Expanding Access to COVID-19 Testing with At-Home Test Collection Kits
PU
12/03UK food retailers hand back 1.8 billion pounds in property tax relief
RE
12/03Walmart, Like Amazon, to Pay Holiday Bonuses to U.S. Workers -- 2nd Update
DJ
12/03COMFORT AND JOY : How Walmart is Bringing Home Warmth and Whimsy This Holiday
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 551 B - -
Net income 2021 19 352 M - -
Net Debt 2021 40 888 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 21,3x
Yield 2021 1,47%
Capitalization 421 B 421 B -
EV / Sales 2021 0,84x
EV / Sales 2022 0,83x
Nbr of Employees 2 200 000
Free-Float 49,0%
Chart WALMART INC.
Duration : Period :
Walmart Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WALMART INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 36
Average target price 160,26 $
Last Close Price 148,91 $
Spread / Highest target 20,9%
Spread / Average Target 7,62%
Spread / Lowest Target -30,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
C. Douglas McMillon President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gregory B. Penner Non-Executive Chairman
Dacona Smith Chief Operating Officer & Senior VP-Sam's Club
Brett M. Biggs Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Clay Johnson Enterprise Chief Information Officer & EVP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WALMART INC.25.30%421 309
ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC.6.96%38 377
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-12.17%29 795
SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION-1.63%25 702
AVENUE SUPERMARTS LIMITED32.83%21 443
COLES GROUP LIMITED21.16%17 829
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ