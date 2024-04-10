Sugar Land opening marks 50th Walmart Health center in the nation

Residents in Texas can experience affordable and integrated healthcare services all in one convenient location with the opening of three new Walmart Health centers in Pearland (10505 Broadway St, Pearland, TX), Sugar Land (345 Highway 6, Sugar Land, TX) and Tomball (22605 Tomball Pkwy, Tomball, TX). These locations are the first of 18 new Walmart Health centers coming to Texas this year, complementing the existing four sites in the state.

“Today’s grand opening of Walmart Health in Sugar Land, Texas marks the 50th location in the United States, an important milestone in our effort to increase access to integrated care,” said Dr. David Carmouche, Senior Vice President of Healthcare Delivery at Walmart. “We are excited to deepen Walmart Health’s presence in Texas beginning in April in Houston and Dallas-Fort Worth. With the population of Texas continuing to grow, these Walmart Health centers will help address the demand for easy to access care for all seniors and their families.”

18 New Locations in Texas

The new Walmart Health centers in Texas will be opening throughout the summer and fall. The state-of-the-art facilities are approximately 5,400 sq ft, located beside Walmart Supercenters, and will feature a range of health services all under one roof. These services may vary by location, but include same-day primary care, primary care, dental, behavioral health, labs, x-ray, community health and telehealth.

The Walmart Health centers in Texas will offer value-based care for certain senior populations, where our board-certified providers make it easy for seniors to get annual check-ups, dental cleanings and support managing chronic conditions – all in one location with flexible scheduling options.

Walmart Health centers opening in Texas this year are as follows:

10505 Broadway St, Suite 100, Pearland, TX 77584​

345 Highway 6, Sugar Land, TX 77478

15955 FM Rd 529, Houston, TX 77095

22605 Tomball Pkwy C Tomball TX 77375

2727 Dunvale Rd, Unit D, Houston, TX 77063

4412 North Fwy, Houston, TX 77022-3606

2391 S Wayside Dr, Unit D, Houston, TX 77023

3506 Highway 6 S, Suite B, Houston, TX 77082

951 W Belt Line Rd, Suite 100, Desoto, TX 75115

2900 Renaissance Square, Suite 100, Fort Worth, TX 76105​

7451 Mccart Ave, Suite 100, Fort Worth, TX 76133-7296

5302 N Garland Ave, Suite 100, Garland, TX 75040-2715

6001 N Central Expy, Suite 100, Plano, TX 75023-4702

6401 NE Loop 820, Ste 200, North Richland Hills, TX 76180

8401 Anderson Blvd, Suite 100, Fort Worth, TX 76120

200 Short Blvd, STE 150, Dallas, TX 75232​

4122 LBJ Fwy, STE 130, Dallas, TX 75244

202 US Highway 80 E, Mesquite, TX, 75149​

To meet the needs of busy families, seniors and their caregivers, these Walmart Health centers will offer care seven days a week with convenient weekend and evening hours as well as telehealth options on Sundays.

Monday – Friday: 7:30 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Saturday: 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Sunday telehealth: 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Patients can begin making appointments now, input insurance information and confirm eligibility at walmarthealth.com.

About Walmart Health

First launched in 2019, Walmart Health offers same-day primary care, dental, behavioral health, labs, x-ray, community health and telehealth all in one facility located adjacent to a Walmart Supercenter. Walmart Health offers omnichannel access to care seven days a week at convenient hours through in-person centers and Walmart Health Virtual Care. Walmart Health has 50 locations in Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Missouri and Texas. Additional information can be found by visiting walmarthealth.com. Select Walmart Health Centers in Florida, Georgia and Texas offer comprehensive value-based care to certain Medicare Advantage patients, as part of a recent collaboration announcement between Walmart and UnitedHealth Group.

About Walmart in Texas

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) is a people-led, tech-powered omnichannel retailer helping people save money and live better - anytime and anywhere - in stores, online, and through their mobile devices. In Texas, we serve customers at 590 retail units and online through Walmart Online Grocery, Walmart.com and our family of brands. We are proud to employ more than 176,000 associates in Texas. Walmart supports local businesses, spending $100.8 billion with 3,015 suppliers in FY24 and supporting 261,781 Texas supplier jobs. Walmart continues to be a leader in sustainability, corporate philanthropy and employment opportunity. In FY24, Walmart and the Walmart Foundation contributed more than $142.5 million in cash and in-kind donations to local nonprofits in Texas.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) is a people-led, tech-powered omnichannel retailer helping people save money and live better - anytime and anywhere - in stores, online, and through their mobile devices. Each week, approximately 255 million customers and members visit more than 10,500 stores and numerous eCommerce websites in 19 countries. With fiscal year 2024 revenue of $648 billion, Walmart employs approximately 2.1 million associates worldwide. Walmart continues to be a leader in sustainability, corporate philanthropy, and employment opportunity. Additional information about Walmart can be found by visiting corporate.walmart.com, on Facebook at facebook.com/walmart, on X (formerly known as Twitter) at twitter.com/walmart, and on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/walmart.

