Walmart : How Sumaiya Balbale Fights Bias By Taking Difficult Roles

By Joann S. Lublin

In Personal Board of Directors, top business leaders talk about the people they turn to for advice, and how those people have shaped their perspective and helped them succeed. Previous installments from the series are here.

Sumaiya Balbale, chief marketing officer of Sequoia Capital, long faced bias for being an observant Muslim woman. The prejudice fueled a fierce drive that landed her at the prominent venture-capital firm.

"I felt the urge to achieve significance -- despite how insignificant others seemed to want to make me feel," Ms. Balbale explains. The 40-year-old executive has covered her hair with a hijab since fourth grade.

"My gender, ethnicity and faith compelled me to be ambitious in a way that I don't know if I otherwise would have been," she adds.

Ms. Balbale stepped into Sequoia's top marketing spot in June 2020, 16 months after she quit a vice presidency at the U.S. arm of retail giant Walmart Inc. Close advisers encouraged the e-commerce veteran to make the industry switch.

She believes risky career moves can also dispel stereotypes about Muslim women. "The only meaningful way to break out of (them) is to push the envelope," Ms. Balbale points out. "The combination of identities I embody remains rare in corporate leadership and the world of venture capital."

Ms. Balbale and her colleagues are trying to improve the success rate among startup founders by providing them with greater access to Sequoia's decades of venture-capital expertise. The Menlo Park, Calif., company bet early on Apple Inc. during the 1970s. Current portfolio companies include Airbnb Inc., DoorDash Inc. and Snowflake Inc.

The daughter of orphaned Indian immigrants, Ms. Balbale was born and raised in suburban Chicago. Few Muslim families lived in her hometown.

She encountered bullying and taunts during childhood. Some classmates derisively called her "camel jockey," an ethnic slur. Others tried to pull off her religious head scarf.

Ms. Balbale majored in history at Brown University because she aspired to be a documentary filmmaker like Ken Burns. Instead, she chose advertising. "Figuring out (consumer) behavior was a fascinating and curious puzzle for me," she recalls.

She was a brand strategist for two ad agencies before obtaining a Harvard M.B.A. degree -- with hopes of launching her own business. Following her 2009 graduation, Ms. Balbale shifted gears again.

She soon accepted a position as a midlevel marketing manager at Quidsi Inc., an online retailer of household staples that was acquired by Amazon.com Inc. in 2011. She eventually ran two Quidsi units.

Ms. Balbale left in 2014 to become chief marketing officer of Jet.com Inc., an e-commerce startup that Quidsi co-founder Marc Lore founded and led. Walmart bought Jet for $3.3 billion in 2016 and retained key players, such as Mr. Lore and Ms. Balbale.

Throughout her career, Ms. Balbale has heeded her mentors' recommendation that she pick hard paths. "I learned what I am capable of, " she notes. "If you jump into something and don't have a lifeline, you figure out how to swim."

Here are four of her valued advisers:

Judy Zhu

Founder and CEO of MoneyGirls Inc.

The women attended Harvard Business School together. They grew closer during summer internships in Manhattan.

Ms. Zhu later pressed Ms. Balbale to join her at Quidsi. "She was one of the key people who said, 'This (company) is the real deal,"' Ms. Balbale remembers. The fast-growing, young business had generated annual revenue of $180 million by 2009.

At the same time, Ms. Zhu assured the would-be entrepreneur that she would "learn what it takes to start a company on someone else's dime."

Ms. Zhu learned the same lesson. She started MoneyGirls Inc., a personal finance platform for young women, in 2019.

Liza Landsman

A general partner at New Enterprise Associates

Hired by Mr. Lore as Jet's chief customer officer in 2015, Ms. Landsman supervised Ms. Balbale until 2017.

She played a pivotal part in persuading her protégé to pursue a public-company directorship despite Ms. Balbale's relative youth.

Ms. Landsman viewed the move as "another echelon of success," Ms. Balbale explains, waving her hands high above her head. "She was very specific about how expansive that experience can be."

Ms. Landsman, then a member of two public-company boards, says she also pointed out that an independent directorship would better prepare Ms. Balbale to manage a board as an executive.

"She was very right," Ms. Balbale remarks. In 2019, she won her first board seat at Shake Shack Inc., a fast-casual burger chain.

Getting to observe Shake Shack directors with insights from a variety of industries "broadened my thinking immensely," Ms. Balbale reports. And "I've been able to observe different approaches to decision making."

Marc Lore

Serial entrepreneur and former CEO of Walmart Inc.'s U.S. e-commerce unit

Walmart's acquisition of Jet resulted in Ms. Balbale gaining a much bigger job at a much bigger business. She served as vice president of e-commerce, mobile and digital marketing for its U.S. unit.

Mr. Lore, known for his bold leadership style, says he pushed his longtime lieutenant to recruit stars and assemble a Walmart team that shared her passionate vision. He suggested she woo management talent whose achievements made them appear beyond reach.

Ms. Balbale feared she might have nothing to offer highly accomplished individuals, however. "I had to move beyond my self-doubt," she admits.

Her high-profile hires included two former leaders of e-commerce startups. "Having the (right) people made a significant difference," Ms. Balbale recollects. In 2018, Walmart overtook Apple Inc. as the third biggest U.S. e-commerce retailer, according to eMarketer. As of May 2020, Walmart surpassed eBay Inc. to grab second place, eMarketer data showed.

Sarika Doshi

Former vice president of strategic partnerships and business development for Walmart Inc. in the U.S.

Ms. Balbale also brought Ms. Doshi, an entrepreneur and attorney, to Walmart. They bonded quickly because both came from Southeast Asian families.

Upon leaving Walmart in early 2019, Ms. Balbale began a lengthy job search.

"I encouraged her to alter the lens through which we traditionally pursue professional progress" and avoid familiar industries, Ms. Doshi says. She proposed that her former colleague look for a role where her personal and professional background could drive needed change.

The mentor proved equally helpful while Ms. Balbale weighed Sequoia's offer. The ambitious executive worried that becoming a CMO again would be seen as a lateral move because she had long held operational posts.

Ms. Doshi disagreed. "Make the choices you want," she insisted. "Not the choices that other people want you to make."

Write to Joann S. Lublin at joann.lublin@wsj.com

