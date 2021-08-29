Log in
Walmart : Hurricane Ida Facility Status

08/29/2021
The safety of our associates and customers is our top priority. Walmart's Emergency Operations Center monitors hurricanes and other potential disasters in real time. We assess the status of our facilities and will continue to operate as long as it is safe to do so. We pay close attention and follow local and/or state evacuation mandates.

A map has been built to assist our customers and the communities we serve to help them plan for the storm and possible effects. This map will continue to update in real time to give users the most up to date information available.

View the full-sized map

Disclaimer

Walmart Inc. published this content on 29 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2021 14:21:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
