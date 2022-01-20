Log in
Walmart : Invites Indian Sellers To Expand Overseas via Its U.S. Marketplace

01/20/2022 | 05:37am GMT
BENTONVILLE, Ark. and BENGALURU, India, Jan. 20, 2022 - Walmart is now inviting select Indian sellers to apply to join Walmart Marketplace, a curated sellers community that serves more than 120 million U.S. shoppers each month. This initiative expands on over 20 years of Walmart's engagement with Indian exporters. India is already one of Walmart's top sourcing markets, and the company has set an ambitious goalof exporting $10 billion from India each year by 2027.

Walmart is seeking new sellers from India as part of a global drive to attract international sellersand expand the Marketplace's product assortment. Selected sellers will be able to take advantage of Walmart Fulfillment Services, which allows them to use Walmart's warehousing and delivery infrastructure in the U.S., along with platform tools that help them streamline their operations and manage promotions and feedback. Walmart also appropriately shares U.S. customer insights and global supply chain best practices and business planning strategies with its Marketplace sellers to help them succeed in the U.S.

Building on our long history of partnership with Indian exporters, Walmart is now offering Indian businesses the opportunity to further their export dreams as Marketplace sellers. They will be able to leverage our global supply chain infrastructure and receive support to help them reach millions of daily customers in the U.S.
Michelle Mi, Walmart Vice President, Emerging Markets and Business Development - Global Sourcing

Rajneesh Kumar, Flipkart chief corporate affairs officer, said: "The opportunity to easily access global consumers can be transformative for Indian sellers. Outstanding 'Make in India' brands can expand their global networks, learn export best practices and diversify their product categories in concert with Walmart as they take on the world."

A dedicated Cross Border Trade team has been set up in India to help sellers onboard and grow on the platform. It supports local sellers to meet applicable international regulations and Walmart Responsible Sourcing standards, develop new product lines and enhance their capabilities in packaging, marketing, supply chain management and more to upgrade their operations for export success.

Pioneering Indian firms such as Delphi Leather India, Mahi Exports, Touchstone Gems & Jewelry and Welspun are among those already growing on Walmart Marketplace.

Archana Garodia Gupta, founder of Touchstone Gems & Jewelry, said: "As I bring Touchstone to a wider U.S. audience on Walmart Marketplace, I am excited by the potential for my fellow female entrepreneurs from India. The global growth of e-commerce creates an opportunity for women to realize their personal dreams of financial independence, support their families and communities, and contribute to the sustainable growth of India as sellers in the international marketplace."

The Marketplace opportunity extends Walmart's efforts to support small sellers in India through its business. At the grassroots level, Walmart and Flipkart are helping Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) with export ambitions prepare to participate in the global supply chain via the Walmart Vriddhisupplier development program. It helps MSME sellers develop relevant capabilities, like a digital supply chain, to begin selling overseas.

About Walmart
Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) helps people around the world save money and live better - anytime and anywhere - in retail stores, online, and through their mobile devices. Each week, approximately 220 million customers and members visit approximately 10,500 stores and clubs under 48 banners in 24 countries and eCommerce websites. With fiscal year 2021 revenue of $559 billion, Walmart employs 2.2 million associates worldwide. Walmart continues to be a leader in sustainability, corporate philanthropy and employment opportunity. Additional information about Walmart can be found by visiting corporate.walmart.com, on Facebook at facebook.com/walmartand on Twitter at twitter.com/walmart.

Disclaimer

Walmart Inc. published this content on 19 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 January 2022 05:35:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
