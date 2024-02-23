WALMART : Jefferies welcomes Vizio acquisition

February 23, 2024 at 10:00 am EST Share

Jefferies reiterates its 'buy' recommendation and $210 price target on Walmart, returning to its $2.3 billion acquisition of Vizio, which would give it access to data from the company's 18 million active accounts.



'This would enable the advertising business to identify content consumed, which could help improve match rates and generate higher returns on ad spend for Walmart's advertising clients', it points out.



The broker recently estimated that Walmart's advertising business could reach over $10 billion in sales by fiscal 2029, but believes this deal could create further upside potential for its estimates.



Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.

The information and analyses published by Cercle Finance are intended solely as a decision-making aid for investors. Cercle Finance cannot be held responsible, directly or indirectly, for the use of information and analyses by readers. Uninformed investors are advised to consult a professional advisor before investing. This information does not constitute an invitation to sell or a solicitation to buy.