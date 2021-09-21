Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Walmart Inc.
  News
  Summary
    WMT   US9311421039

WALMART INC.

(WMT)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 09/20 04:10:00 pm
142.74 USD   -1.38%
Walmart : Launches ‘Built for Better' To Help Customers Shop With Purpose

09/21/2021 | 12:12am EDT
September 21, 2021
By Jane Ewing, Senior Vice President, Sustainability

At Walmart, it has always been our purpose to help people live better lives. Saving money has been core to that purpose since the beginning. But today, 'live better' means more. Customers have always trusted us for our low prices, but they also want to know that the products they buy are good for their families, the people who made them and the planet.

For many of our customers, living better means shopping intentionally and prioritizing brands and products that align with the things that matter to them, whether it be healthy foods, clean living or sustainability.

As we continue to expand our assortment, we too are intentional about ensuring customers have access to these brands and products at everyday low prices. But we know shopping with purpose often takes extra time. It requires researching products and reading labels, all of which can be overwhelming for our busy customers.

 Built for Better: Intentional shopping

We're committed to helping our customers live better today and tomorrow. That's why we've created Built for Better - an online shopping destination that makes it easy for customers to identify and shop for products that are built better - for them and for the planet. We're taking the guesswork out for our customers. All they have to do is look on Walmart.com for products deemed "Built for Better" to discover items that meet independent and authoritative standards for promoting personal well-being and reducing our impact on the environment. Beginning today, customers will find items aligned to two areas of focus:

  • Built for Better - For You: Icons will highlight more nutritious products or those that meet independent and authoritative standards that recognize products made without specific materials or ingredients customers may not want. From foods like meats and fresh produce to everyday essentials like detergents and cosmetics, Built for Better - For You recognizes several standards focused on personal well-being, including: Great for You, EWG Verified, Standard 100 by OEKO-TEX, made without parabens and more.
  • Built for Better - For the Planet: Icons will highlight products that are designed to help reduce the impact on the planet for future generations with a focus on sustainably sourced and climate conscious products. Built for Better - For the Planet recognizes more than 30 independent standards focused primarily on environmental benefits including: Energy Star Certified, Rainforest Alliance Certified, Better Cotton Initiative and more.

We know transparency is important, so customers can learn more about the criteria, and the organizations that help distinguish products, in a methodology page on our site. Customers can shop Built for Better on Walmart.comand in the Walmart app and take advantage of all the same convenient pickup and delivery options we offer every day. Customers will be able to learn more about Built for Better and our sustainability work as part of a marketing campaign across multiple channels where they will be directed to the site Walmart.com/LiveBetterTomorrow.

On the path to becoming a regenerative business

This announcement is just one component of Walmart's greater sustainability strategy and our commitment to become a regenerative company- one dedicated to placing nature and humanity at the center of our business practices. Our efforts prioritize people and the planetby aiming to source responsibly, eliminate waste and emissions, sell sustainable products and protect and restore nature.

But it will take all of us to make a difference. That's why we're making it more convenient for the hundreds of millions of shoppers we serve each week to make a difference with their dollars.

And we're just getting started. We know 'live better' extends beyond saving money, healthy living and sustainability. With Built for Better, we've created a framework that can grow over time. As the needs of our communities and customers continue to change, we'll change right alongside them.

Disclaimer

Walmart Inc. published this content on 20 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2021 04:11:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 559 B - -
Net income 2022 14 892 M - -
Net Debt 2022 30 602 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 26,8x
Yield 2022 1,55%
Capitalization 398 B 398 B -
EV / Sales 2022 0,77x
EV / Sales 2023 0,74x
Nbr of Employees 2 300 000
Free-Float 50,5%
Managers and Directors
C. Douglas McMillon President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brett M. Biggs Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Gregory B. Penner Non-Executive Chairman
Clay Johnson Enterprise Chief Information Officer & EVP
Jerry R. Geisler Chief Information Security Officer & Senior VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WALMART INC.-0.98%403 579
SYSCO CORPORATION2.46%38 964
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED-0.25%36 169
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.22.50%34 162
THE KROGER CO.28.90%30 445
TESCO PLC10.61%27 013