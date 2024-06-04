Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) announced today that company leadership will participate in upcoming investor events. Links to those with live webcasts can be found on Walmart’s investor relations website at stock.walmart.com.

June 7: Walmart Q&A session with the Investment Community hosted by Walmart executives at 1:00pm CT. This session will be webcast live through the “Events” link at stock.walmart.com. A transcript of the session will be available after the event and will be archived on the company’s website.

June 11: Oppenheimer Consumer Growth and E-Commerce Virtual Conference – John Furner, Walmart U.S. president & CEO, will participate in a fireside chat at 8:45am CT. This session will be webcast live through the "Events" link at stock.walmart.com. A transcript of the session will be available after the event and will be archived on the company's website.

June 12: Evercore ISI Consumer & Retail Virtual Conference – John David Rainey, chief financial officer, will participate in a fireside chat at 9:15am CT. This session will be webcast live through the "Events" link at stock.walmart.com. A transcript of the session will be available after the event and will be archived on the company's website.

June 18: Jefferies Consumer Conference – Chris Nicholas, Sam's Club president & CEO, will participate in meetings.

June 25: NYSE/Bank of America London Investor Conference – John David Rainey, chief financial officer, will participate in a fireside chat at 5:00am CT. This session will be webcast live through the "Events" link at stock.walmart.com. A transcript of the session will be available after the event and will be archived on the company's website.

July 11: UBS Retail Bus Tour – Steph Wissink, senior vice president of investor relations and Kary Brunner, senior director of investor relations, will participate in an investor store tour.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) is a people-led, tech-powered omnichannel retailer helping people save money and live better - anytime and anywhere - in stores, online, and through their mobile devices. Each week, approximately 255 million customers and members visit more than 10,500 stores and numerous eCommerce websites in 19 countries. With fiscal year 2024 revenue of $648 billion, Walmart employs approximately 2.1 million associates worldwide. Walmart continues to be a leader in sustainability, corporate philanthropy, and employment opportunity. Additional information about Walmart can be found by visiting corporate.walmart.com, on Facebook at facebook.com/walmart, on X (formerly known as Twitter) at twitter.com/walmart, and on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/walmart.

