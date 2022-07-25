Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Walmart Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WMT   US9311421039

WALMART INC.

(WMT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05:17 2022-07-25 pm EDT
120.00 USD   -9.24%
05:09pWalmart cuts profit outlook as shoppers adapt to inflation
AQ
04:58pWalmart Lowers 2Q, FY23 Outlook Due to Inventory Levels, Inflation
DJ
04:48pWalmart cuts profit forecast, blames food and fuel inflation
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Walmart Lowers 2Q, FY23 Outlook Due to Inventory Levels, Inflation

07/25/2022 | 04:58pm EDT
By Denny Jacob


Walmart Inc. on Monday lowered its outlook for the second quarter and the rest of the year as it deals with high inventory levels and inflation.

The retailer said net sales in the second quarter included a currency headwind of about $1 billion. Walmart said it expects a $1.8 billion headwind in the second half of the year based on current exchange rates.

Walmart said comp sales for Walmart U.S., excluding fuel, are expected to be about 6% for the second quarter. The company said this is higher than previously expected due to a heavier mix of food and consumables, which is negatively affecting its gross margin rate.

The Bentonville, Ark.-based company said adjusted earnings per-share for the second quarter and full year are expected to decline 8% to 9% and 11% to 13%, respectively.

Chief Executive Doug McMillon said apparel in Walmart U.S. is requiring more markdown dollars despite making progress clearing hardline categories. Mr. McMillon said the company anticipates more pressure on general merchandise in the back half but is encouraged by the start its seeing on school supplies in Walmart U.S.

Walmart's updated guidance comes as businesses contend with consumers cutting back on spending where they can in response to record-high inflation. The company reports its second-quarter results on Aug. 16.

Shares slipped 8.8% to $120.50 in after-hours trading.


Write to Denny Jacob at denny.jacob@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-25-22 1657ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 592 B - -
Net income 2023 15 994 M - -
Net Debt 2023 41 196 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 22,7x
Yield 2023 1,70%
Capitalization 362 B 362 B -
EV / Sales 2023 0,68x
EV / Sales 2024 0,65x
Nbr of Employees 2 300 000
Free-Float 52,1%
Managers and Directors
C. Douglas McMillon President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John David Rainey Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Gregory B. Penner Non-Executive Chairman
Clay Johnson Enterprise Chief Information Officer & EVP
Jerry R. Geisler Chief Information Security Officer & Senior VP
