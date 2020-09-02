Walmart : New Walmart Health Opens at Supercenter in Newnan, Georgia

Customers now have more ways to save money and live healthier lives.

Newnan, Ga., Sept. 2, 2020 - Families in the Newnan area can now experience new ways to save money while living better - and healthier - lives through the new Walmart Health center. Opening today, Walmart Health is located at 1025 Bullsboro Drive, Newnan, GA, adjacent to the Supercenter.

This state-of-the-art facility provides quality, affordable and accessible healthcare for members of the Newnan community, so they can get the right care at the right time, right in their community. Walmart Health meets them where they live and shop. The new Walmart Health is partnering with several on-the-ground health providers to be a first-of-its-kind health center to deliver primary care, urgent care, labs, dental, hearing, counseling, x-ray and diagnostics services all in one facility at affordable, transparent pricing regardless of a patient's insurance status.

'As we expand across Georgia, we are committed to bringing our communities quality healthcare, and we are excited to offer Newnan specialized community health resources, online education and in-center workshops to educate the community about preventative health and wellness,' Marcus Osborne, Senior Vice President of Walmart Health, said. 'As we focus on expanding the services and locations of Walmart Health to provide the affordable, integrated care our customers want and deserve, the first physical therapy practice will be opened adjacent to Walmart Health Newnan.'

Walmart Health Newnan is the fifth Walmart Health location the retailer has opened. The first opened in September 2019 in Dallas, Georgia. Walmart Health is operated by qualified medical professionals, including physicians, nurse practitioners, dentists, behavioral health providers and optometrists. Walmart Care Hosts and Community Health Workers onsite will help customers navigate their visit, understand resources and be a familiar presence for regular visits.

'As a member of the Newnan community, I am excited about Walmart Health, which will help our customers continue to save money and live better by taking care of their health,' Newnan Store Manager Hollis Watts said. 'Thank you to the Newnan associates who continued to serve customers and work hard through these changes. We can't wait for the community to experience it for themselves.'

Customers can also expect a whole new look and experience in the store with the launch of new Vision Center and Pharmacy concepts that aim to drive an enhanced patient experience.

The new pharmacy is designed with the customer in mind, integrating feedback from thousands of customers to put convenience, simplicity and elevated service at the forefront in the redesigned space.

Walmart has created a Vision Center experience designed around the customer that is convenient, comfortable and affordable, featuring multiple service areas, so customers can decide how and where they want to receive service.

About Walmart

