Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Walmart Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WMT   US9311421039

WALMART INC.

(WMT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Walmart Offers More Convenience to Millions of Customers Nationwide by Expanding In-Store Bill Payment and Cash Loading Services With InComm Payments

10/26/2021 | 01:06pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Walmart and InComm Payments are making the chore of paying bills faster and easier for customers nationwide

BENTONVILLE, Ark., and Atlanta, Ga.,Oct. 26, 2021- Walmart and InComm Payments, a leading payments technology company, today announced a more convenient and efficient way for millions of customers to pay their bills or fund prepaid accounts nationwide at more than 4,700 Walmart locations in the U.S. through VanillaDirect™.

Bringing this service to Walmart stores creates additional convenience for Walmart shoppers by allowing them to quickly and easily pay bills or fund accounts in the InComm Payments VanillaDirect network which includes more than 15,000 billers and account providers across a variety of sectors, such as utility, telecommunication, tolling, banking, rental companies and insurance providers. The offering adds to the retailer's already extensive financial services and shows Walmart's continued commitment to serving un- and under-banked customers.

"We know our customers are busy. We're excited to bring to life a new service that helps make the monthly chore of paying bills faster and easier at Walmart," said Julia Unger, vice president of Financial Services at Walmart. "We continue to be committed to providing our customers valuable and efficient services to help them manage their finances."

The cash payment process is quick and convenient. Consumers can pay bills and fund a variety of account types at Walmart's customer service desk or Walmart Money Center by scanning a barcode tied to their account (either via a paper copy or digitally on their mobile device) and completing their payment with cash. Funds are then transferred electronically through a single consolidated settlement.

"This solution is another important milestone in our longstanding relationship with Walmart and our pursuit to provide their customers with leading-edge products and services," said Stefan Happ, president of InComm Payments. "VanillaDirect is an excellent addition to Walmart's payment options that provides their cash-centric customer with a new, convenient and easy-to-use method for paying bills and funding the accounts that support their everyday lives."

This feature is now available at all Walmart stores in the U.S. For more information on VanillaDirect™, visit VanillaDirect.com/Pay.

About Walmart
Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) helps people around the world save money and live better - anytime and anywhere - in retail stores, online, and through their mobile devices. Each week, approximately 220 million customers and members visit approximately 10,500 stores and clubs under 48 banners in 24 countries and eCommerce websites. With fiscal year 2021 revenue of $559 billion, Walmart employs 2.2 million associates worldwide. Walmart continues to be a leader in sustainability, corporate philanthropy and employment opportunity. Additional information about Walmart can be found by visiting corporate.walmart.com, on Facebook at facebook.com/walmartand on Twitter at twitter.com/walmart.

About InComm Payments
InComm Payments is a global leader in innovative payments technology. Leveraging dynamic technology and proven expertise, InComm Payments delivers enhanced end-to-end payment platforms and emerging financial technology solutions that help businesses grow across a wide range of industries including retail, healthcare, tolling & transit, incentives, mobile payments and financial services. By enabling omnichannel connections to an ever-expanding consumer base in an increasingly digital ecosystem, InComm Payments creates seamless and valuable commerce experiences across the globe. With more than 29 years of experience, over 500,000 points of distribution, 402 global patents and a presence in more than 30 countries, InComm Payments leads the payments industry from its headquarters in Atlanta, Ga. Learn more at www.InCommPayments.com.

Disclaimer

Walmart Inc. published this content on 26 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 October 2021 17:05:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about WALMART INC.
01:06pWalmart Offers More Convenience to Millions of Customers Nationwide by Expanding In-Sto..
PU
10/25Consumer Cos Up On Holiday-Shopping Optimism -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
10/25Large employer group launches pharmacy benefit management business
RE
10/25AMAZON COM : bulks up shipping capacity to battle holiday season snarls
RE
10/25WALMART : offers bitcoin at Coinstar machines
AQ
10/25In Ocado's world, the rise of the machines is unstoppable
RE
10/25JUST EAT TAKEAWAY COM N : .com shareholder Cat Rock urges sale of GrubHub
RE
10/22Walmart recalls 3,900 room sprays due to possible dangerous bacteria
RE
10/22WALMART : Future Ways of Working Update for Walmart Campus Office Associates
PU
10/22WALMART : Recalls Nearly 3,900 Aromatherapy Room Spray Bottles Over Potential Presence of ..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on WALMART INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 560 B - -
Net income 2022 15 109 M - -
Net Debt 2022 30 602 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 28,2x
Yield 2022 1,47%
Capitalization 418 B 418 B -
EV / Sales 2022 0,80x
EV / Sales 2023 0,78x
Nbr of Employees 2 300 000
Free-Float 50,5%
Chart WALMART INC.
Duration : Period :
Walmart Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WALMART INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 38
Last Close Price 150,06 $
Average target price 168,48 $
Spread / Average Target 12,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
C. Douglas McMillon President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brett M. Biggs Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Gregory B. Penner Non-Executive Chairman
Clay Johnson Enterprise Chief Information Officer & EVP
Jerry R. Geisler Chief Information Security Officer & Senior VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WALMART INC.4.10%418 442
SYSCO CORPORATION5.10%39 983
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED3.76%36 903
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.22.70%33 686
THE KROGER CO.26.98%29 991
TESCO PLC18.28%28 890