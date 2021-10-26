Walmart Offers More Convenience to Millions of Customers Nationwide by Expanding In-Store Bill Payment and Cash Loading Services With InComm Payments

Walmart and InComm Payments are making the chore of paying bills faster and easier for customers nationwide

BENTONVILLE, Ark., and Atlanta, Ga.,Oct. 26, 2021- Walmart and InComm Payments, a leading payments technology company, today announced a more convenient and efficient way for millions of customers to pay their bills or fund prepaid accounts nationwide at more than 4,700 Walmart locations in the U.S. through VanillaDirect™.

Bringing this service to Walmart stores creates additional convenience for Walmart shoppers by allowing them to quickly and easily pay bills or fund accounts in the InComm Payments VanillaDirect network which includes more than 15,000 billers and account providers across a variety of sectors, such as utility, telecommunication, tolling, banking, rental companies and insurance providers. The offering adds to the retailer's already extensive financial services and shows Walmart's continued commitment to serving un- and under-banked customers.

"We know our customers are busy. We're excited to bring to life a new service that helps make the monthly chore of paying bills faster and easier at Walmart," said Julia Unger, vice president of Financial Services at Walmart. "We continue to be committed to providing our customers valuable and efficient services to help them manage their finances."

The cash payment process is quick and convenient. Consumers can pay bills and fund a variety of account types at Walmart's customer service desk or Walmart Money Center by scanning a barcode tied to their account (either via a paper copy or digitally on their mobile device) and completing their payment with cash. Funds are then transferred electronically through a single consolidated settlement.

"This solution is another important milestone in our longstanding relationship with Walmart and our pursuit to provide their customers with leading-edge products and services," said Stefan Happ, president of InComm Payments. "VanillaDirect is an excellent addition to Walmart's payment options that provides their cash-centric customer with a new, convenient and easy-to-use method for paying bills and funding the accounts that support their everyday lives."

This feature is now available at all Walmart stores in the U.S. For more information on VanillaDirect™, visit VanillaDirect.com/Pay.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) helps people around the world save money and live better - anytime and anywhere - in retail stores, online, and through their mobile devices. Each week, approximately 220 million customers and members visit approximately 10,500 stores and clubs under 48 banners in 24 countries and eCommerce websites. With fiscal year 2021 revenue of $559 billion, Walmart employs 2.2 million associates worldwide. Walmart continues to be a leader in sustainability, corporate philanthropy and employment opportunity. Additional information about Walmart can be found by visiting corporate.walmart.com, on Facebook at facebook.com/walmartand on Twitter at twitter.com/walmart.

About InComm Payments

InComm Payments is a global leader in innovative payments technology. Leveraging dynamic technology and proven expertise, InComm Payments delivers enhanced end-to-end payment platforms and emerging financial technology solutions that help businesses grow across a wide range of industries including retail, healthcare, tolling & transit, incentives, mobile payments and financial services. By enabling omnichannel connections to an ever-expanding consumer base in an increasingly digital ecosystem, InComm Payments creates seamless and valuable commerce experiences across the globe. With more than 29 years of experience, over 500,000 points of distribution, 402 global patents and a presence in more than 30 countries, InComm Payments leads the payments industry from its headquarters in Atlanta, Ga. Learn more at www.InCommPayments.com.