Walmart is partnering with Expedia to launch a new travel-booking site for Walmart+ members.

Walmart+ members will receive Walmart Cash for booking hotels, flights, vacation packages and more through the site.

Ariane Gorin, president of Expedia for Business, said Walmart+ members who use the site will also benefit from the work Expedia is doing on developing its AI-powered travel operating system.

