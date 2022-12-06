Advanced search
    WMT   US9311421039

WALMART INC.

(WMT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:35 2022-12-06 am EST
150.78 USD   -0.58%
11:31aWalmart Could Raise Prices, Close Some US Stores Amid Growing Theft Cases
MT
11:04aWalmart Prices Could Rise, Stores May Close Due to Theft, CEO Tells CNBC
DJ
09:17aBernstein Starts Walmart at Market Perform With $159 Price Target
MT
Walmart Prices Could Rise, Stores May Close Due to Theft, CEO Tells CNBC

12/06/2022 | 11:04am EST
By Denny Jacob


Walmart Inc. could raise prices or close stores if a lack of prosecution for thefts under a certain level aren't corrected over time, said Chief Executive Doug McMillon on CNBC's "Squawk Box."

"Theft is an issue. It's higher than what it's historically been," said Mr. McMillon.

The retailer's CEO said safety and security measures are in place by store location. Local law enforcement being staffed and being a good partner is also part of the equation and how Walmart normally approaches the issue, said Mr. McMillon.

Walmart isn't the only retailer contending with theft. Best Buy Co., Home Depot Inc., and Target Corp. in recent months have said the issue is affecting their operations as well.


Write to Denny Jacob at denny.jacob@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-06-22 1104ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BEST BUY CO., INC. -0.56% 83.99 Delayed Quote.-14.76%
TARGET CORPORATION -0.01% 154.93 Delayed Quote.-29.07%
THE HOME DEPOT, INC. -0.84% 317.275 Delayed Quote.-20.97%
WALMART INC. -0.71% 150.65 Delayed Quote.5.90%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 601 B - -
Net income 2023 9 557 M - -
Net Debt 2023 43 912 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 43,5x
Yield 2023 1,49%
Capitalization 409 B 409 B -
EV / Sales 2023 0,75x
EV / Sales 2024 0,73x
Nbr of Employees 2 300 000
Free-Float 51,3%
Chart WALMART INC.
Duration : Period :
Walmart Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WALMART INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 40
Last Close Price 151,65 $
Average target price 159,78 $
Spread / Average Target 5,36%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
C. Douglas McMillon President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John David Rainey Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Gregory B. Penner Non-Executive Chairman
Clay Johnson Enterprise Chief Information Officer & EVP
Jerry R. Geisler Chief Information Security Officer & Senior VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WALMART INC.5.90%413 204
SYSCO CORPORATION8.63%43 242
KROGER CO. (THE)5.10%34 051
LOBLAW COMPANIES LIMITED17.78%29 233
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.-7.23%28 769
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED-8.79%28 282