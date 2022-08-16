|
Walmart : Q2 Fiscal Year 2023
Unit Count and Square Footage
Second Quarter, Fiscal Year 2023
As of July 31, 2022
|
|
|
|
Relocation/
|
|
|
|
|
|
Expansion/
|
Ending
|
|
|
|
|
Conversion/
|
Square
|
Total
|
Format
|
Opened
|
Closed
|
Corrections1
|
Footage
|
Locations
|
Walmart Discount Stores
|
-
|
-
|
(1)
|
38,524,538
|
367
|
Walmart Supercenters
|
-
|
-
|
1
|
634,614,873
|
3,572
|
Neighborhood Markets
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
28,990,317
|
694
|
Small Formats
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
253,442
|
102
|
Walmart U.S.
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
702,383,170
|
4,735
|
Sam's Club
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
80,350,685
|
600
|
Total U.S.
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
782,733,855
|
5,335
|
International
|
25
|
(14)
|
(11)
|
274,202,492
|
5,250
|
Total Walmart
|
25
|
(14)
|
(11)
|
1,056,936,347
|
10,585
1Relocations/Expansion/Conversion represents net unit changes.
|
