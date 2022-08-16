Walmart : Releases Q2 FY23 Earnings

GAAP EPS of $1.88; Adjusted EPS 2 of $1.77. Includes a $0.05 impact from the Walmart Chile insurance settlement. Includes a $0.05 impact from a dividend related to the Company's equity investment in JD.com.

Consolidated operating income was $6.9 billion, a decrease of 6.8%, positively affected by $173 million from an insurance settlement for Walmart Chile.

Walmart International net sales were $24.4 billion, an increase of $1.3 billion, or 5.7%, negatively affected by $1.0 billion from currency fluctuations.

Sam's Club comp sales 1 increased 9.5%, and 17.2% on a two-year stack. Membership income increased 8.9% with member count at an all-time high.

Walmart U.S. Q2 comp sales 1 grew 6.5% and 11.7% on a two-year stack. Continued to gain market share in grocery.

1 Comp sales for the 13-week period ended July 29, 2022 compared to the 13-week period ended July 30, 2021, and excludes fuel. See Supplemental Financial Information for additional information.

2 See additional information at the end of this release regarding non-GAAP financial measures.

Full Report