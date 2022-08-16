Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Walmart Inc.
  News
  Summary
    WMT   US9311421039

WALMART INC.

(WMT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  07:32 2022-08-16 am EDT
137.29 USD   +3.54%
07:23aStocks Point Lower as US Equity Futures Slide Pre-Bell; Europe Climbs, Asia Mixed
MT
07:14aWALMART : Releases Q2 FY23 Earnings
PU
07:14aWALMART : Q2 Fiscal Year 2023
PU
Walmart : Releases Q2 FY23 Earnings

08/16/2022 | 07:14am EDT
Press Center
  • Walmart U.S. comp sales1 grew 6.5%, including mid-teens in food, and eCommerce up 12%
  • Q2 FY23 GAAP EPS of $1.88; Adjusted EPS2 of $1.77
  • Company maintains outlook for back-half of FY23

Q2 FY23 Earnings at a Glance

Total Revenue
Total revenue was $152.9 billion, up 8.4%.
U.S. Comp Sales
Walmart U.S. Q2 comp sales1 grew 6.5% and 11.7% on a two-year stack. Continued to gain market share in grocery.
Walmart U.S. eCommerce
Walmart U.S. eCommerce growth was 12% and 18% on a two-year stack.
Sam's Club Comp Sales
Sam's Club comp sales1 increased 9.5%, and 17.2% on a two-year stack. Membership income increased 8.9% with member count at an all-time high.
Walmart International
Walmart International net sales were $24.4 billion, an increase of $1.3 billion, or 5.7%, negatively affected by $1.0 billion from currency fluctuations.
Operating Income
Consolidated operating income was $6.9 billion, a decrease of 6.8%, positively affected by $173 million from an insurance settlement for Walmart Chile.
Earnings Per Share
GAAP EPS of $1.88; Adjusted EPS2 of $1.77. Includes a $0.05 impact from the Walmart Chile insurance settlement. Includes a $0.05 impact from a dividend related to the Company's equity investment in JD.com.

1 Comp sales for the 13-week period ended July 29, 2022 compared to the 13-week period ended July 30, 2021, and excludes fuel. See Supplemental Financial Information for additional information.
2 See additional information at the end of this release regarding non-GAAP financial measures.

Full Report

Download Full Report

Disclaimer

Walmart Inc. published this content on 16 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2022 11:13:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Analyst Recommendations on WALMART INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 594 B - -
Net income 2023 14 422 M - -
Net Debt 2023 42 477 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 25,3x
Yield 2023 1,70%
Capitalization 363 B 363 B -
EV / Sales 2023 0,68x
EV / Sales 2024 0,66x
Nbr of Employees 2 300 000
Free-Float 52,1%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 39
Last Close Price 132,60 $
Average target price 141,90 $
Spread / Average Target 7,01%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
C. Douglas McMillon President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John David Rainey Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Gregory B. Penner Non-Executive Chairman
Clay Johnson Enterprise Chief Information Officer & EVP
Jerry R. Geisler Chief Information Security Officer & Senior VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WALMART INC.-8.36%363 476
SYSCO CORPORATION8.42%43 316
KROGER4.99%34 003
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED0.45%32 479
LOBLAW COMPANIES LIMITED15.99%30 528
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.-8.40%27 931