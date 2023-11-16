- Strong revenue growth of 5.2% with strength across segments
- eCommerce up 15% globally
- GAAP EPS of $0.17; Adjusted EPS of $1.531
- Raises FY24 sales and Adjusted EPS guidance
Consolidated revenue of $160.8 billion, up 5.2%, or 4.3% in constant currency1.
up 4.9%3.
up 24%, led by strength in pickup & delivery.
up 3.8%.3 Membership income up 7.2%.
net sales were $26.7 billion, up 5.4% in constant currency.
Consolidated operating income was up $3.5 billion, or 130.1%, adjusted operating income up 3.0%1.
GAAP EPS of $0.17; Adjusted EPS of $1.531.
1 See additional information at the end of the release regarding non-GAAP financial measures.
2 Our global advertising business is recorded in either net sales or as a reduction to cost of sales, depending on the nature of the advertising arrangement.
3 Comp sales for the 13-week period ended October 27th, 2023 compared to the 13-week period ended October 28th, 2022, and excludes fuel. See Supplemental Financial Information for additional information.
