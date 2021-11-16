Walmart Reports Positive FX Impact on 3Q -- Currency Comment

By Paulo Trevisani

Walmart Inc. said Tuesday that currency exchange rates had a positive impact on third-quarter results.

The Bentonville, Ark., retailer reported net sales down 20%, to $23.6 billion, in the Walmart International division.

"Changes in currency exchange rates positively affected net sales by approximately $1.3 billion," Walmart said.

Total revenue was $140.5 billion, up 4.3%, the company said, adding that the growth would have been lower, at 3.3% to $139.2 billion, without the currency impact.

