Walmart Says First Threshold for $3.1 Billion Nationwide Opioid Settlement Reached

Walmart Inc. on Tuesday said it surpassed the first threshold required to finalize its $3.1 billion nationwide opioid settlement framework.

The retailer said it has settlement agreements with all 50 states, including four states that previously settled with the company, as well as the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and three other U.S. territories.

The participation of 43 states were required to join the settlement by Dec. 15 in order to proceed. The settlement will take effect if a sufficient number of cities and counties also join, Walmart said.

Walmart said it disputes the allegations in these matters and that the settlements don't include any admission of liability.

