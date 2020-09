Walmart Says Have Tentatively Agreed To Purchase 7.5% Of TikTok Global

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Walmart Inc:

* WALMART STATEMENT ABOUT POTENTIAL INVESTMENT IN AND COMMERCIAL AGREEMENTS WITH TIKTOK GLOBAL

* WALMART - HAVE TENTATIVELY AGREED TO PURCHASE 7.5% OF TIKTOK GLOBAL

* WALMART - TO ALSO ENTER INTO COMMERCIAL AGREEMENTS TO PROVIDE OUR ECOMMERCE, FULFILLMENT, PAYMENTS AND OTHER OMNICHANNEL SERVICES TO TIKTOK GLOBAL

* WALMART - CEO, DOUG MCMILLON, WOULD ALSO SERVE AS ONE OF FIVE BOARD MEMBERS OF THE NEWLY CREATED COMPANY

* WALMART - WOULD WORK TOWARD AN IPO OF TIKTOK GLOBAL IN UNITED STATES WITHIN THE NEXT YEAR TO BRING EVEN MORE OWNERSHIP TO AMERICAN CITIZENS

* WALMART - FINAL TRANSACTION WILL NEED TO BE APPROVED BY THE RELEVANT U.S. GOVERNMENT AGENCIES