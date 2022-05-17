Log in
    WMT   US9311421039

WALMART INC.

(WMT)
05/17 05:08:06 pm EDT
131.54 USD   -11.25%
05:04pUS Stocks Rally on Tuesday as Industrial Production, Retail Sales Top Views
MT
04:46pWalmart Sees Largest Percent Decrease Since October 1987, Worst Performer in the S&P 500 and DJIA Today -- Data Talk Update
DJ
04:31pUS Stocks Rally on Tuesday as Industrial Production, Retail Sales Top Views
MT
Walmart Sees Largest Percent Decrease Since October 1987, Worst Performer in the S&P 500 and DJIA Today -- Data Talk Update

05/17/2022 | 04:46pm EDT
Walmart Inc. (WMT) closed at $131.35, down $16.86 or 11.38%


--Lowest close since March 18, 2021, when it closed at $130.01

--Largest percent decrease since Oct. 16, 1987, when it fell 11.79%

--Snaps a two day winning streak

--Down 14.14% month-to-date

--Down 9.22% year-to-date

--Down 17.84% from its all-time closing high of $159.87 on April 21, 2022

--Down 7.44% from 52 weeks ago (May 18, 2021), when it closed at $141.91

--Down 17.84% from its 52-week closing high of $159.87 on April 21, 2022

--New 52-week closing low

--Traded as low as $130.64; lowest intraday level since March 19, 2021, when it hit $129.90

--Down 11.85% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since Aug. 31, 1998, when it fell as much as 12.05%

--Today's preliminary volume is 43.9 million shares; highest since Feb. 21, 2018, when 49.5 million shares were traded

--Worst performer in the DJIA today

--Worst performer in the S&P 500 today

--Seventh most active stock in the S&P 500 today

--Subtracted 111.12 points from the DJIA today


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-17-22 1645ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 589 B - -
Net income 2023 18 469 M - -
Net Debt 2023 36 260 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 22,1x
Yield 2023 1,52%
Capitalization 408 B 408 B -
EV / Sales 2023 0,75x
EV / Sales 2024 0,73x
Nbr of Employees 2 300 000
Free-Float 52,3%
Chart WALMART INC.
Duration : Period :
Walmart Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WALMART INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 38
Last Close Price 148,21 $
Average target price 165,13 $
Spread / Average Target 11,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
C. Douglas McMillon President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brett M. Biggs Executive VP & CFO-Walmart International
Gregory B. Penner Non-Executive Chairman
Clay Johnson Enterprise Chief Information Officer & EVP
Jerry R. Geisler Chief Information Security Officer & Senior VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WALMART INC.2.32%407 990
SYSCO CORPORATION7.63%43 071
KROGER17.54%38 354
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED-1.45%31 343
LOBLAW COMPANIES LIMITED10.85%29 633
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.-9.42%28 379