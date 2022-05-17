Walmart Sees Largest Percent Decrease Since October 1987, Worst Performer in the S&P 500 and DJIA Today -- Data Talk Update

Walmart Inc. (WMT) closed at $131.35, down $16.86 or 11.38%

--Lowest close since March 18, 2021, when it closed at $130.01

--Largest percent decrease since Oct. 16, 1987, when it fell 11.79%

--Snaps a two day winning streak

--Down 14.14% month-to-date

--Down 9.22% year-to-date

--Down 17.84% from its all-time closing high of $159.87 on April 21, 2022

--Down 7.44% from 52 weeks ago (May 18, 2021), when it closed at $141.91

--Down 17.84% from its 52-week closing high of $159.87 on April 21, 2022

--New 52-week closing low

--Traded as low as $130.64; lowest intraday level since March 19, 2021, when it hit $129.90

--Down 11.85% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since Aug. 31, 1998, when it fell as much as 12.05%

--Today's preliminary volume is 43.9 million shares; highest since Feb. 21, 2018, when 49.5 million shares were traded

--Worst performer in the DJIA today

--Worst performer in the S&P 500 today

--Seventh most active stock in the S&P 500 today

--Subtracted 111.12 points from the DJIA today

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-17-22 1645ET