Walmart Sees Largest Percent Decrease Since October 1987, Worst Performer in the S&P 500 and DJIA Today -- Data Talk Update

Walmart Inc. (WMT) closed at $131.35, down $16.86 or 11.38%
--Lowest close since March 18, 2021, when it closed at $130.01
--Largest percent decrease since Oct. 16, 1987, when it fell 11.79%
--Snaps a two day winning streak
--Down 14.14% month-to-date
--Down 9.22% year-to-date
--Down 17.84% from its all-time closing high of $159.87 on April 21, 2022
--Down 7.44% from 52 weeks ago (May 18, 2021), when it closed at $141.91
--Down 17.84% from its 52-week closing high of $159.87 on April 21, 2022
--New 52-week closing low
--Traded as low as $130.64; lowest intraday level since March 19, 2021, when it hit $129.90
--Down 11.85% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since Aug. 31, 1998, when it fell as much as 12.05%
--Today's preliminary volume is 43.9 million shares; highest since Feb. 21, 2018, when 49.5 million shares were traded
--Worst performer in the DJIA today
--Worst performer in the S&P 500 today
--Seventh most active stock in the S&P 500 today
--Subtracted 111.12 points from the DJIA today
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
05-17-22 1645ET