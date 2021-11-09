Walmart Selects Dallas-Fort Worth Area for Two New High-Tech Supply Chain Facilities

The 1,500,000 square-foot Automated Fulfillment Center & 730,000 square-foot Automated Grocery Distribution Center, located in Lancaster, TX, will create approximately 1,000 supply chain jobs

Today, Walmart announced plans to build two new high-tech facilities in the Dallas-Fort Worth area to support the retailer’s growing supply chain network — a 1,500,000 square-foot automated fulfillment center, set to open in 2023, and 730,000 square-foot automated grocery distribution center, set to open in 2024, are among Walmart’s largest automated fulfillment and distribution centers. The new Lancaster-based facilities will create approximately 1,000 full-time jobs across the region. 40 percent of the new jobs created will require STEM skills to support technical positions.

The facilities will play a critical role in Walmart’s supply chain to deliver on the retailer’s promise to get customers the items they want when they want them. Through the combination of Walmart associates and automation technology, the high-tech facilities will move more than two times the volume of a traditional fulfillment and grocery distribution center all while improving the accuracy, quality and speed of the fulfillment and distribution of products.

“Walmart is excited to welcome two new high-tech facilities in the Dallas-Fort Worth area to our expanding supply chain network,” said Joe Metzger executive vice president, supply chain operations at Walmart U.S. “These high-tech facilities will include game-changing innovations that are radically disrupting the supply chain, getting products onto store shelves and items shipped to our customers even faster, while saving time for our associates.”

“We are making a significant investment in this region because of the inclusive, diverse and qualified pipeline of local talent that reflect Walmart’s values,” said Karissa Sprague, SVP of supply chain human resources at Walmart U.S. “Our investment in technologies and high-tech facilities today pave the way for jobs of the future that are supported by automation and will allow opportunities for an upskilled workforce.”

Walmart’s high-tech facilities are part of a larger investment the retailer announced earlier this year to double down on the use of automation technology in its supply chain. It comes just months after the retailer announced its plans to add automation in more than half of its regional distribution centers and automated market fulfillment centers in select stores. The retailer has also made investments in drones and autonomous vehicles to support last mile deliveries.

“I, along with my colleagues on the Lancaster City Council, are excited to be working with Walmart as they construct two facilities simultaneously within our community. We look forward to this project bringing more than 1,000 new jobs and helping boost our local economy with an increased daily population. This is a true example of my philosophy that “Positive, progressive partnerships, produce prosperity for all. ‘Working together in a collaborative atmosphere always benefits the whole,” said Clyde C. Hairston, Mayor of the City of Lancaster.

“Walmart continues to bring economic viability to the fastest-growing industrial area in the country. We are glad that this new facility will anchor in the Dallas County Inland Port area. This investment is a boon for both Southern Dallas County and Northern Ellis County,” said John Wiley Price, Dallas County Commissioner.

Walmart operates 19 distribution centers, 593 retail stores and employs 171,000+ associates in the state of Texas. In FYE 21, stores, clubs and the Walmart Foundation gave $129.2 million in cash and in-kind donations to local Texas organizations.

In FY2021 (Feb. 1, 2020 – Jan. 31, 2021), Walmart sourced more than $13.10 billion in goods and services from 2,899 diverse suppliers. And, in March 2021, Walmart Supply Chain launched its Supplier Inclusion Advisory Council to reimagine the retailer’s supplier inclusion initiative. Find out more about Walmart’s diversity and inclusion efforts in the company’s FY2022 Culture, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Mid-Year Report.

Walmart supply chain positions qualify for benefits, a quarterly incentive program and access to a free college degree through Walmart’s Live Better U, which in October 2021, added three leading Historically Black Colleges and Universities in partnership with Guild Education.

Additional employment information will be shared closer to the facilities opening dates. To learn more about careers at Walmart visit: careers.walmart.com

About Walmart

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) helps people around the world save money and live better - anytime and anywhere - in retail stores, online, and through their mobile devices. Each week, approximately 220 million customers and members visit approximately 10,500 stores and clubs under 48 banners in 24 countries and eCommerce websites. With fiscal year 2021 revenue of $559 billion, Walmart employs 2.2 million associates worldwide. Walmart continues to be a leader in sustainability, corporate philanthropy, and employment opportunity. Additional information about Walmart can be found by visiting https://corporate.walmart.com, on Facebook at https://facebook.com/walmart and on Twitter at https://twitter.com/walmart.

