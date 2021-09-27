Log in
  Walmart Inc.
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Walmart Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WMT   US9311421039

WALMART INC.

(WMT)
  Report
Walmart : Selects Epic To Help Customers Simplify Their Health Care

09/27/2021 | 02:12pm EDT
Epic's EMR platform to be utilized in Walmart Health Centers

BENTONVILLE, Ark., Sept. 27, 2021 - Walmart today announced a new partnership with Epic, the most widely-used and comprehensive health records system, to help make it simple for customers to live healthier. Through this single, unified system, Walmart Health will engage patients, health care professionals, insurance carriers and other stakeholders while enhancing communication, personalization and information sharing amongst health care professionals and patients utilizing a patient portal. Epic's platform will support all of Walmart's health and wellness lines of businesses as it is rolled out and will first be implemented in four new Walmart Health Centers opening in Florida in early 2022.

"Our vision to provide best-in-class health care, anywhere, anytime includes a seamless experience for our customers, health care professional partners and associates. Leveraging best-in-class partners like Epic and their technology platform will assist us in providing a unified health record across care settings, geographies and multiple sources of health data," said Dr. Cheryl Pegus, executive vice president, Walmart Health & Wellness. "The Epic system complements our omnichannel health care offerings - letting customers and health care professionals access care and health records to lead to more personalized care."

Epic is used by more than 2,000 hospitals and 45,000 clinics, including most U.S. News & World Report's top-ranked hospitals and medical schools. To date, a majority of the U.S. population has their medical records in an Epic system. Epic's online portal allows patients to securely access their health information, communicate with their providers, schedule appointments and pay bills on their phone or computer.

"We're excited to power Walmart's vision to bring comprehensive, accessible health care to patients across the country," said Alan Hutchison, vice president of population health at Epic. "Across medical, dental and virtual care, patients will have a unified experience - both within Walmart Health clinics and as they move across the nation's health care ecosystem. Providers will have new ways to collaborate with patients, payers and each other more effectively, so they can work cooperatively to manage a patient's care journey."

About Walmart
Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) helps people around the world save money and live better - anytime and anywhere - in retail stores, online, and through their mobile devices. Each week, approximately 220 million customers and members visit approximately 10,500 stores and clubs under 48 banners in 24 countries and eCommerce websites. With fiscal year 2021 revenue of $559 billion, Walmart employs 2.2 million associates worldwide. Walmart continues to be a leader in sustainability, corporate philanthropy and employment opportunity. Additional information about Walmart can be found by visiting corporate.walmart.com, on Facebook at facebook.com/walmartand on Twitter at twitter.com/walmart.

Disclaimer

Walmart Inc. published this content on 27 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2021 18:11:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
