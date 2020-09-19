Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Walmart Inc.    WMT

WALMART INC.

(WMT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Walmart : Statement About Potential Investment in and Commercial Agreements with TikTok Global

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/19/2020 | 10:20pm EDT

Sept. 19, 2020

We are excited about our potential investment in and commercial agreements with TikTok Global. While there is still work to do on final agreements, we have tentatively agreed to purchase 7.5% of TikTok Global as well as enter into commercial agreements to provide our ecommerce, fulfillment, payments and other omnichannel services to TikTok Global. Our CEO, Doug McMillon, would also serve as one of five board members of the newly created company. In addition, we would work toward an initial public offering of the company in the United States within the next year to bring even more ownership to American citizens. The final transaction will need to be approved by the relevant U.S. government agencies.

We believe this deal will benefit the U.S. in many ways, including bringing over 25,000 jobs over time as well as continuing to develop exciting, innovative products for people to enjoy around the world.

TikTok has delighted hundreds of millions of users and creators around the world, and we are looking forward to creating an even more exciting experience for that community. This partnership will provide Walmart with an important way for us to expand our reach and serve omnichannel customers as well as grow our third-party marketplace, fulfillment and advertising businesses.

Disclaimer

Walmart Inc. published this content on 19 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2020 02:19:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about WALMART INC.
09/19Trump Signs Off on Deal Allowing TikTok to Continue U.S. Operations--6th Upda..
DJ
09/19China's ByteDance gets Trump nod to avoid TikTok shutdown
RE
09/19WALMART : Oracle & Walmart Announce Tentative U.S. Government Approval
AQ
09/19WALMART : Statement About Potential Investment in and Commercial Agreements with..
PU
09/19Trump Signs Off on Deal Allowing TikTok to Continue U.S. Operations--6th Upda..
DJ
09/19TikTok Files Another Lawsuit to Block Ban on App -- 2nd Update
DJ
09/19Walmart Says Have Tentatively Agreed To Purchase 7.5% Of TikTok Global
RE
09/19Trump Signs Off on Deal Allowing TikTok to Continue U.S. Operations--6th Upda..
DJ
09/19Trump Signs Off on Deal Allowing TikTok to Continue U.S. Operations--6th Upda..
DJ
09/19TikTok Says Oracle Will Become Its Trusted Tech Partner, Responsible For Host..
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 548 B - -
Net income 2021 17 660 M - -
Net Debt 2021 39 105 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 21,6x
Yield 2021 1,61%
Capitalization 383 B 383 B -
EV / Sales 2021 0,77x
EV / Sales 2022 0,77x
Nbr of Employees 2 200 000
Free-Float 49,2%
Chart WALMART INC.
Duration : Period :
Walmart Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WALMART INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 38
Average target price 145,58 $
Last Close Price 135,29 $
Spread / Highest target 29,4%
Spread / Average Target 7,60%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
C. Douglas McMillon President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gregory B. Penner Non-Executive Chairman
Dacona Smith Chief Operating Officer & Senior VP-Sam's Club
Brett M. Biggs Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Clay Johnson Enterprise Chief Information Officer & EVP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WALMART INC.13.84%383 378
ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC.7.64%37 552
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-17.06%28 074
SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION-16.40%21 673
AVENUE SUPERMARTS LIMITED16.94%18 933
COLES GROUP LIMITED15.90%16 784
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group