Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Walmart Inc.    WMT

WALMART INC.

(WMT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Walmart : Sues DOJ and DEA Seeking Clarity for Pharmacists in Dispensing Prescription Opioids

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/22/2020 | 05:28pm EDT

Walmart has sued the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), asking a federal court to clarify the roles and responsibilities of pharmacists and pharmacies under the Controlled Substances Act (CSA). Walmart Inc. v. DOJ, et al. is pending before the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas.

In a statement, the company said:

Walmart and our pharmacists are committed to helping address the opioid crisis that has affected so many. We are proud of our pharmacists, who help patients understand the risks about opioid prescriptions, and who have refused to fill hundreds of thousands of opioid prescriptions they thought could be problematic. With the help of a team of investigators and experts, Walmart has also blocked thousands of questionable doctors from having their opioid prescriptions filled by any of our pharmacists, and we frequently assist law enforcement in bringing bad doctors to justice.

Unfortunately, certain DOJ officials have long seemed more focused on chasing headlines than fixing the crisis. They are now threatening a completely unjustified lawsuit against Walmart, claiming in hindsight pharmacists should have refused to fill otherwise valid opioid prescriptions that were written by the very doctors that the federal government still approves to write prescriptions.

We are bringing this lawsuit because there is no federal law requiring pharmacists to interfere in the doctor-patient relationship to the degree DOJ is demanding, and in fact expert federal and state health agencies routinely say it is not allowed and potentially harmful to patients with legitimate medical needs.

DOJ is forcing Walmart and our pharmacists between a rock and a hard place. At the same time that DOJ is threatening to sue Walmart for not going even further in second-guessing doctors, state health regulators are threatening Walmart and our pharmacists for going too far and interfering in the doctor-patient relationship. Doctors and patients also bring lawsuits when their opioid prescriptions are not filled.

Walmart and our pharmacists are torn between demands from DEA on one side and health agencies and regulators on the other, and patients are caught in the middle. We need a court to clarify the roles and legal responsibilities of pharmacists and pharmacies in filling opioid prescriptions.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) helps people around the world save money and live better - anytime and anywhere - in retail stores, online, and through their mobile devices. Each week, over 265 million customers and members visit approximately 11,500 stores under 56 banners in 27 countries and eCommerce websites. With fiscal year 2020 revenue of $524 billion, Walmart employs over 2.2 million associates worldwide. Walmart continues to be a leader in sustainability, corporate philanthropy and employment opportunity. Additional information about Walmart can be found by visiting corporate.walmart.com, on Facebook at facebook.com/walmart and on Twitter at twitter.com/walmart.

© Business Wire 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about WALMART INC.
05:29pWalmart Files Pre-emptive Lawsuit Against Federal Government in Opioid Case
DJ
05:28pWalmart Sues DOJ, DEA Seeking Clarity for Pharmacists in Dispensing Prescript..
RE
05:28pWALMART : Sues DOJ and DEA Seeking Clarity for Pharmacists in Dispensing Prescri..
BU
05:18pWalmart Files Pre-Emptive Lawsuit Against Federal Government In Opioid Case -..
RE
04:26pTHE U.S. VS. CHINA : The High Cost of the Technology Cold War -- Journal Report
DJ
08:01aWALMART : Ecoark Holdings Receives Scheduling Order for Jury Trial in Complaint ..
AQ
05:45aORACLE : TikTok Deal Makers Await Court Ruling on U.S. Ban
DJ
01:16aDespite coronavirus, Indian traders stock up in hopes of festive cheer
RE
10/21WALMART : and Sam's Club Support Safe Medication Disposal with DEA National Pres..
BU
10/20Walmart cranks up advertising drive, with or without TikTok
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 548 B - -
Net income 2021 17 634 M - -
Net Debt 2021 46 492 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 23,1x
Yield 2021 1,51%
Capitalization 407 B 407 B -
EV / Sales 2021 0,83x
EV / Sales 2022 0,82x
Nbr of Employees 2 200 000
Free-Float 49,0%
Chart WALMART INC.
Duration : Period :
Walmart Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WALMART INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 37
Average target price 147,13 $
Last Close Price 144,40 $
Spread / Highest target 21,2%
Spread / Average Target 1,89%
Spread / Lowest Target -28,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
C. Douglas McMillon President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gregory B. Penner Non-Executive Chairman
Dacona Smith Chief Operating Officer & Senior VP-Sam's Club
Brett M. Biggs Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Clay Johnson Enterprise Chief Information Officer & EVP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WALMART INC.21.51%409 194
ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC.5.19%36 778
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-13.41%30 115
SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION-9.40%22 872
AVENUE SUPERMARTS LIMITED13.22%18 303
COLES GROUP LIMITED17.18%16 625
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group