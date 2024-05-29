This is an abstract of the document. To keep reading, click here and get access to the original version.

BENTONVILLE, Ark., May 28, 2024 - Walmart Inc., in partnership with the Walmart Foundation, is taking steps to aid its hometown following severe storms and tornadoes that left many across Northwest Arkansas with damage to their homes and without electricity. Together, they are making a commitment of up to $2 million to support immediate relief in the early days following the storm. [...]