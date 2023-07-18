By Kim Lupo, Senior Vice President, Global Total Rewards

When we talk about well-being at Walmart, we are really talking about three interdependent areas: physical, emotional and financial. We know if someone is experiencing financial stress, it can lead to significant physical and emotional health issues, like heart disease, depression and more – it’s all connected. That’s why we have been and continue to be focused on providing access to tools and resources to support total well-being.

As part of our ongoing well-being commitment, we have teamed up with Khan Academy as its founding sponsor to offer a new, free financial literacycourse for our associates, customers and communities. The virtual course offers articles, videos and exercises to master personal finance skills, which can help strengthen financial capabilities, reduce stress and make choices that lead to a healthier financial future. With a reported 72% of Americans feeling stressed about money during the previous month, we know providing access to personal finance resources is more important now than ever.

The course aims to take participants from familiarity to mastery by using a learn-at-your-own-pace, classroom-style approach. Several key financial topics are covered in this comprehensive training, including:

Budgeting and savings

Consumer credit

Financial goals

Loans and debt

Insurance

Investments and retirement

Scams and fraud

Careers and education

Taxes

“At Khan Academy, our mission is to provide a free, world‑class education for anyone, anywhere,” said Sal Khan, the CEO of Khan Academy. “We’re pleased to partner with our founding sponsor Walmart to offer financial literacy for all, enabling its associates – and learners everywhere – the opportunity to achieve greater financial success for themselves and their families.”

Knowledge is power, and to be financially literate means having more confidence in the decisions you make when managing your money to help achieve your short term and long-term goals.

We know from listening to our associates and customers that financial well-being is an important component to their total well-being. Our partnership with Khan Academy is an example of one of the many commitments we’re making to invest in financial tools to help people live better. We believe offering these unique financial offerings will empower people to live their best lives – in and out of the workplace.

Associates interested in taking the course can go to One.Walmart.com/FinancialLiteracy and select “Get Started” to take the course for free. Community members can take the course for free at KhanAcademy.org.

