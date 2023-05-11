Advanced search
    WMT   US9311421039

WALMART INC.

(WMT)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:01 2023-05-10 pm EDT
152.55 USD   -0.28%
08:31aWalmart To Host First Quarter Earnings Conference Call May 18, 2023
BU
05/09Walmart takes fintech plunge into Mexico's risky marketplace
RE
05/09Amazon begins selling toys, clothing through mobile games
RE
Walmart To Host First Quarter Earnings Conference Call May 18, 2023

05/11/2023 | 08:31am EDT
Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) today announced it will hold a live conference call with the Investment Community at 7 a.m. CDT Thursday, May 18, 2023, to discuss the company’s first quarter earnings results for fiscal year 2024. Doug McMillon, president and chief executive officer, and John David Rainey, executive vice president and chief financial officer, will host the call to discuss the results and answer questions.

The event will be webcast live and is accessible by visiting corporate.walmart.com/newsroom/financial-events and selecting the First Quarter Earnings Release event. The webcast will be archived and available on the company website.

The company will release its first quarter earnings results and related materials at 6 a.m. CDT May 18.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) is a people-led, tech-powered omnichannel retailer helping people save money and live better - anytime and anywhere - in stores, online, and through their mobile devices. Each week, approximately 240 million customers and members visit more than 10,500 stores and numerous eCommerce websites in 20 countries. With fiscal year 2023 revenue of $611 billion, Walmart employs approximately 2.1 million associates worldwide. Walmart continues to be a leader in sustainability, corporate philanthropy, and employment opportunity. Additional information about Walmart can be found by visiting https://corporate.walmart.com, on Facebook at https://facebook.com/walmart, on Twitter at https://twitter.com/walmart, and on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/walmart/.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2024 628 B - -
Net income 2024 16 311 M - -
Net Debt 2024 44 473 M - -
P/E ratio 2024 25,0x
Yield 2024 1,51%
Capitalization 411 B 411 B -
EV / Sales 2024 0,73x
EV / Sales 2025 0,70x
Nbr of Employees 2 100 000
Free-Float 51,3%
Managers and Directors
C. Douglas McMillon President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John David Rainey Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Gregory B. Penner Non-Executive Chairman
Jerry R. Geisler Chief Information Security Officer & Senior VP
Suresh Kumar EVP, Chief Technology & Development Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WALMART INC.7.89%411 480
SYSCO CORPORATION-0.61%37 185
KROGER CO. (THE)10.27%35 242
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.15.80%33 108
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED14.96%31 669
LOBLAW COMPANIES LIMITED3.23%29 622
