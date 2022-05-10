Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Walmart Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WMT   US9311421039

WALMART INC.

(WMT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05/10 09:03:43 am EDT
151.71 USD   +0.26%
08:35aWalmart To Host First Quarter Earnings Conference Call on May 17, 2022
BU
05/06Cowen Adjusts Price Target for Walmart to $180 From $165, Maintains Outperform Rating
MT
05/05WALMART INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Most relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Walmart To Host First Quarter Earnings Conference Call on May 17, 2022

05/10/2022 | 08:35am EDT
Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) today announced it will hold a live conference call with the Investment Community at 7 a.m. CDT on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, to discuss the company’s first quarter earnings results for fiscal year 2023. Doug McMillon, president and chief executive officer, and Brett Biggs, executive vice president and chief financial officer, will host the call to discuss the results and answer questions.

The event will be webcast live and accessible by logging onto https://corporate.walmart.com/newsroom/financial-events and selecting the First Quarter Earnings Release event. The webcast will be archived and available beginning at approximately noon CDT on May 17.

The company will release its first quarter earnings results and related materials at 6 a.m. CDT on May 17.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) helps people around the world save money and live better – anytime and anywhere – in retail stores, online and through their mobile devices. Each week, approximately 230 million customers and members visit approximately 10,500 stores and clubs under 46 banners in 24 countries and eCommerce websites. With fiscal year 2022 revenue of $573 billion, Walmart employs 2.3 million associates worldwide. Walmart continues to be a leader in sustainability, corporate philanthropy and employment opportunity. Additional information about Walmart can be found by visiting http://corporate.walmart.com, on Facebook at http://facebook.com/walmart and on Twitter at http://twitter.com/walmart.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 588 B - -
Net income 2023 18 488 M - -
Net Debt 2023 36 197 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 22,6x
Yield 2023 1,49%
Capitalization 417 B 417 B -
EV / Sales 2023 0,77x
EV / Sales 2024 0,74x
Nbr of Employees 2 300 000
Free-Float 52,3%
Managers and Directors
C. Douglas McMillon President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brett M. Biggs Executive VP & CFO-Walmart International
Gregory B. Penner Non-Executive Chairman
Clay Johnson Enterprise Chief Information Officer & EVP
Jerry R. Geisler Chief Information Security Officer & Senior VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WALMART INC.3.37%416 523
SYSCO CORPORATION3.22%41 144
KROGER21.17%39 536
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED0.92%32 358
LOBLAW COMPANIES LIMITED12.10%29 783
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.-8.21%29 158