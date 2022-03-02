Log in
WALMART INC.

Walmart To Participate in Both the Bank of America Securities 2022 Consumer & Retail Technology Conference and the UBS Global Consumer & Retail Conference

03/02/2022 | 08:32am EST
Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) announced today Brett Biggs, executive vice president and chief financial officer, will participate in the Bank of America Securities 2022 Consumer & Retail Technology Conference Wednesday, Mar. 9, at 3:30 p.m. EST, and the UBS Global Consumer & Retail Conference Thursday, Mar. 10, at 12:00 p.m. EST.

Both sessions will be webcast live through the “Events” link at www.stock.walmart.com.

Transcripts of these sessions will be available after the events and will be archived on the company’s website.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) helps people around the world save money and live better – anytime and anywhere – in retail stores, online and through their mobile devices. Each week, approximately 230 million customers and members visit approximately 10,500 stores and clubs under 46 banners in 24 countries and eCommerce websites. With fiscal year 2022 revenue of $573 billion, Walmart employs 2.3 million associates worldwide. Walmart continues to be a leader in sustainability, corporate philanthropy and employment opportunity. Additional information about Walmart can be found by visiting http://corporate.walmart.com, on Facebook at http://facebook.com/walmart and on Twitter at http://twitter.com/walmart.


© Business Wire 2022
Analyst Recommendations on WALMART INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 568 B - -
Net income 2022 14 288 M - -
Net Debt 2022 29 830 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 26,6x
Yield 2022 1,64%
Capitalization 377 B 377 B -
EV / Sales 2022 0,72x
EV / Sales 2023 0,70x
Nbr of Employees 2 300 000
Free-Float 52,5%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 38
Last Close Price 135,99 $
Average target price 164,62 $
Spread / Average Target 21,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
C. Douglas McMillon President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brett M. Biggs Executive VP & CFO-Walmart International
Gregory B. Penner Non-Executive Chairman
Clay Johnson Enterprise Chief Information Officer & EVP
Jerry R. Geisler Chief Information Security Officer & Senior VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WALMART INC.-6.59%377 220
SYSCO CORPORATION9.68%43 717
KROGER6.83%35 550
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED-7.13%30 916
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.-10.10%30 257
TESCO PLC-2.05%28 680