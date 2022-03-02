Walmart To Participate in Both the Bank of America Securities 2022 Consumer & Retail Technology Conference and the UBS Global Consumer & Retail Conference

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) announced today Brett Biggs, executive vice president and chief financial officer, will participate in the Bank of America Securities 2022 Consumer & Retail Technology Conference Wednesday, Mar. 9, at 3:30 p.m. EST, and the UBS Global Consumer & Retail Conference Thursday, Mar. 10, at 12:00 p.m. EST.

Both sessions will be webcast live through the “Events” link at www.stock.walmart.com.

Transcripts of these sessions will be available after the events and will be archived on the company’s website.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) helps people around the world save money and live better – anytime and anywhere – in retail stores, online and through their mobile devices. Each week, approximately 230 million customers and members visit approximately 10,500 stores and clubs under 46 banners in 24 countries and eCommerce websites. With fiscal year 2022 revenue of $573 billion, Walmart employs 2.3 million associates worldwide. Walmart continues to be a leader in sustainability, corporate philanthropy and employment opportunity. Additional information about Walmart can be found by visiting http://corporate.walmart.com, on Facebook at http://facebook.com/walmart and on Twitter at http://twitter.com/walmart.

