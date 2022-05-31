Log in
WALMART INC.

(WMT)
05/31 04:00:02 pm EDT
128.63 USD   +0.12%
Walmart To Webcast Question-and-Answer Session with the Investment Community on June 3
BU
WALMART : Modern Comfort Meets Effortless Hospitality
PU
Walmart To Participate in the Baird 2022 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference
BU
Walmart To Webcast Question-and-Answer Session with the Investment Community on June 3

05/31/2022 | 05:46pm EDT
Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) will hold its Associate Celebration on Friday, June 3, 2022. Following this meeting, the company will host a Question-and-Answer session with the investment community. The session will be led by Walmart President and CEO Doug McMillon and will begin at approximately 12:30 p.m. CDT. The event will be webcast live and accessible by logging onto https://corporate.walmart.com/newsroom/financial-events and selecting the 2022 Q&A Session with the Investment Community event. A transcript will be available after the event and will be archived on the company’s website.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) helps people around the world save money and live better — anytime and anywhere — in retail stores, online, and through their mobile devices. Each week, approximately 230 million customers and members visit more than 10,500 stores and clubs under 46 banners in 24 countries and eCommerce websites. With fiscal year 2022 revenue of $573 billion, Walmart employs approximately 2.3 million associates worldwide. Walmart continues to be a leader in sustainability, corporate philanthropy and employment opportunity. Additional information about Walmart can be found by visiting corporate.walmart.com, on Facebook at facebook.com/walmart and on Twitter at twitter.com/walmart.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 593 B - -
Net income 2023 16 007 M - -
Net Debt 2023 40 466 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 22,0x
Yield 2023 1,75%
Capitalization 354 B 354 B -
EV / Sales 2023 0,67x
EV / Sales 2024 0,63x
Nbr of Employees 2 300 000
Free-Float 52,3%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 38
Last Close Price 128,48 $
Average target price 155,30 $
Spread / Average Target 20,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
C. Douglas McMillon President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brett M. Biggs Executive VP & CFO-Walmart International
Gregory B. Penner Non-Executive Chairman
Clay Johnson Enterprise Chief Information Officer & EVP
Jerry R. Geisler Chief Information Security Officer & Senior VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WALMART INC.-11.20%353 677
SYSCO CORPORATION7.55%43 041
KROGER17.01%38 181
LOBLAW COMPANIES LIMITED12.15%30 588
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED-8.10%30 392
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.-14.63%27 664