  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Walmart Inc.
  News
  7. Summary
    WMT   US9311421039

WALMART INC.

(WMT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:45:14 2023-04-14 pm EDT
148.42 USD   -0.72%
Walmart US merchandising chief Redfield to step down

04/14/2023 | 01:13pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Walmart's logo is seen outside one of the stores in Chicago

Redfield will assume an advisory role supporting the U.S. business effective May 1, Walmart U.S. CEO John Furner wrote in a memo to US-based associates on Friday, without naming a successor.

(Reuters) - Walmart Inc U.S. chief merchandising officer Charles Redfield is stepping down after just over a year in the role, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Friday, at a time the retailer is navigating a tightening spending environment.

The rejig comes at a time when inflation has eroded consumer spending power, denting Walmart's business and prompting the retailer to take up a cautious stance on 2023.

Data from the Commerce Department on Friday also showed U.S. retail sales fell more than expected in March.

At its investor meeting last week, Walmart said inflation continues to pressure its business, with shoppers buying more lower-margin groceries and cutting back purchases of higher-margin items like clothing and home goods.

The world's largest retailer by sales in February forecast annual earnings below estimates, and has been trying to ease the hit to margins by leaning on automation and technology.

Redfield started his Walmart career as a cashier at Sam's Club and has been with the company for 32 years. He had led the U.S. food and grocery business since 2015 prior to taking up his role as chief merchandising officer.

He was also integral in working with suppliers to lower product prices amid skyrocketing inflation over the past several months, Furner said in the memo.

The Wall Street Journal first reported the news on Friday.

(Reporting by Deborah Sophia in Bengaluru and Siddharth Cavale in New York; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli and Shailesh Kuber)


© Reuters 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2024 628 B - -
Net income 2024 16 343 M - -
Net Debt 2024 44 580 M - -
P/E ratio 2024 24,6x
Yield 2024 1,54%
Capitalization 403 B 403 B -
EV / Sales 2024 0,71x
EV / Sales 2025 0,69x
Nbr of Employees 2 100 000
Free-Float 51,3%
Chart WALMART INC.
Duration : Period :
Walmart Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WALMART INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 41
Last Close Price 149,49 $
Average target price 161,90 $
Spread / Average Target 8,30%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
C. Douglas McMillon President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John David Rainey Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Gregory B. Penner Non-Executive Chairman
Jerry R. Geisler Chief Information Security Officer & Senior VP
Suresh Kumar EVP, Chief Technology & Development Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WALMART INC.5.43%402 974
SYSCO CORPORATION-2.34%37 898
KROGER CO. (THE)6.15%33 757
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.16.62%33 571
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED16.42%32 121
LOBLAW COMPANIES LIMITED4.52%30 089
