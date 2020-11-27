Log in
Walmart : We're Ready to Deliver for More Online Customers this Cyber Monday

11/27/2020 | 10:05am EST
Nov. 27, 2020
By Scott McCall, Chief Merchandising Officer, Walmart U.S.

At Walmart, we've been adapting quickly to meet the evolving needs of our customers in this unique year. Take our Black Friday event, for example. We spread out savings from a single day to three events and made more deals available at Walmart.com to meet customers where they're shopping - online.

One of the biggest online shopping days is Cyber Monday. Given the online shopping trends in 2020, we expect this year to be a big one, too. We're gearing up for an amazing event at Walmart.comthat will begin on Monday, Nov. 30, at 12:00 a.m. ET. Customers will discover deals on thousands of gifts and great brands topping wish lists this holiday season - from toys and electronics to fashion, beauty and home - all just a click away. Here are some of my favorite, new deals from our upcoming Cyber Monday event:

  • onn. 60' Class 4K UHD HDR Roku Smart LED TV for $288
  • Ninja Foodi TenderCrisp 8 qt. Pressure Cooker for $149 (was $249)
  • Fisher Price Laugh & Learn Chairs (Pink and Yellow) for $20 (was $35)
  • BISSELL PowerForce Helix Turbo Rewind Pet Bagless Vacuum for $59 (was $89)
  • Barbie Estate Malibu House Playset for $49 (was $99)
  • Lenovo Chromebook S330, 14' HD Display - a Walmart exclusive for $159 (was $199)
  • Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones with Apple W1 Headphones Chip (white) for $199 (was $289)
  • Blue Diamond, Blue Limited-Edition Nonstick Ceramic 11-Piece Cookware Set for $49 (was $89.99)
  • Portland Boot Company Cairo 12' Faux Fur Trim Snow Boot for Women for $34.99 (was $49.95)
  • Marvel Avengers: Endgame Titan Hero Series Action Figure 4 Pack for $20 (was $34)
  • 1/4 Carat T.W. Diamond Stud Earring in 14Kt White Gold by Brilliance Fine Jewelry for $79.99 (was $104)

We're also making it easier than ever for customers to shop Cyber Monday with contactless and convenient shipping and pickup options. Top online deals may be eligible for NextDay delivery, free two-day shipping or in-store pickup. Walmart's new, convenient curbside pickup service will be available in select locations.

Our merchants have pulled together our biggest and best Cyber Monday savings to date, and we've staffed up in our fulfillment centers to process orders quickly for delivery. We're ready to kick off our Cyber Monday event, and we know it will be another example of what we do best - offering customers convenient ways to shop for the best gifts at amazingly low prices.

Disclaimer

Walmart Inc. published this content on 27 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 November 2020 15:04:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
