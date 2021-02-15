Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Walmart Inc.    WMT

WALMART INC.

(WMT)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 02/12 04:10:00 pm
144.47 USD   +0.31%
07:49aWALMART : Winter Storm Facility Status
PU
02/14U.S. Stock Futures Edge Higher on Presidents Day Holiday
DJ
02/14NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Walmart : Winter Storm Facility Status

02/15/2021 | 01:49pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The safety of our associates and customers is our top priority. Walmart's Emergency Operations Center monitors winter storms and other potential disasters in real time. We assess the status of our facilities and will continue to operate as long as it is safe to do so. We pay close attention and follow local and/or state guidance.

A map has been built to assist our customers and the communities we serve to help them plan for storms and possible consequences. This map will continue to update in real time to give users the most up to date information available.

View the full-sized map

Disclaimer

Walmart Inc. published this content on 15 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2021 18:48:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about WALMART INC.
07:49aWALMART : Winter Storm Facility Status
PU
02/14U.S. Stock Futures Edge Higher on Presidents Day Holiday
DJ
02/14NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
02/14APPLE : How to Make Your iPad More Like a Laptop
DJ
02/13WALMART : Lower-Income Covid-19 Aid Recipients Seen Boosting Consumer Spending
DJ
02/13WALMART : Covid-19 Vaccine Rollout Heads to Small Towns
DJ
02/13WALMART : ROSEN, LEADING INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Walmart Inc. Investors wit..
PR
02/12How Sumaiya Balbale Fights Bias By Taking Difficult Roles
DJ
02/12LYFT, BUMBLE, WALT DISNEY : Stocks That Defined the Week
DJ
02/12WALMART : Should Report Solid Q4 Results on Strong Omni-Channel Benefits, BofA S..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 552 B - -
Net income 2021 18 473 M - -
Net Debt 2021 45 586 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 21,4x
Yield 2021 1,51%
Capitalization 409 B 409 B -
EV / Sales 2021 0,82x
EV / Sales 2022 0,81x
Nbr of Employees 2 200 000
Free-Float 48,9%
Chart WALMART INC.
Duration : Period :
Walmart Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WALMART INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 38
Average target price 161,42 $
Last Close Price 144,47 $
Spread / Highest target 24,6%
Spread / Average Target 11,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -28,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
C. Douglas McMillon President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brett M. Biggs Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Gregory B. Penner Non-Executive Chairman
Clay Johnson Enterprise Chief Information Officer & EVP
Jerry R. Geisler Chief Information Security Officer & Senior VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WALMART INC.0.22%408 747
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.13.17%34 838
ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC.-8.21%34 467
SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION1.81%26 760
AVENUE SUPERMARTS LIMITED5.98%26 128
COLES GROUP LIMITED0.06%18 777
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ