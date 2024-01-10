Official WALMART INC. press release

Best-selling author, TV host and dad, Andy Cohen, showcases how Walmart+ will help him commit to not quit his New Year's Resolutions on National Quitter’s Day and beyond Plus, for the first time ever, become a Walmart+ member and instantly get $50 Walmart Cash to put towards saving your resolutions

Whether it’s resolving to eat more fruits & veggies, save money, devote more time to family, or travel the world – most of us abandon our New Year’s resolutions before the end of the month. With the countdown on to National Quitters Day, Walmart+ is teaming up with Andy Cohen to “Save Your Resolutions” and help customers resolve (or even re-resolve) to *not* drop the ball on their 2024 goal.

Fresh off co-hosting the iconic (and giggle fit inducing) New Year's Eve Live on CNN, Andy Cohen is determined to keep with his New Year’s resolutions to get healthier, sleep better and spend less time on his phone when around his kids with the help of Walmart+. While he’s still basking in the glow of the Times Square Ball Drop, Andy wants to help everyone else stick to their resolutions too. That’s why he’s teaming up with a fleet of influencers to spark a social moment that emboldens people to stay resolute with their goals in the month that most give up on them.

"As someone who has always held a special place for New Year's resolutions in my heart, I'm thrilled to partner with Walmart+ to share the tools and encouragement needed for a successful year ahead,” said Andy Cohen. “It's not just about setting goals – it's about the journey of self-improvement and the joy of realizing your aspirations. Together with Walmart+, we can make it our best year yet!”

Walmart+ is also adding a major money-saving incentive with a sign-up offer this month. Customers who enroll in an annual Walmart+ membership through January 31 will receive $50 in Walmart Cash deposited directly into their digital wallet in the Walmart app. That Walmart Cash can be instantly redeemed on almost all in-store or online Walmart purchases to help members stick to their goals.

“Walmart+ is more than just a membership; it's the perfect way to help make life easier and more affordable all year long,” said Venessa Yates, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Walmart+. “Walmart+ is your ticket to help you achieve your goals, whether it’s saving money, traveling more often, boosting your healthy lifestyle or the gift of free time.”

America’s most popular resolutions typically include plans to eat healthier and exercise more. This year, saving money leapfrogged over the usual chart-topping weight loss goals and became the most cited 2024 goal with 59% of U.S. respondents resolute on saving this year1. With a Walmart+ membership, you’ll save more money and unlock perks and benefits that will help you live better, no matter what your goals are this year. Top resolution-saving benefits* include:

Free grocery delivery from stores and free shipping brings your healthy eating habits and other wellness merchandise right to your doorstep!

from stores and brings your healthy eating habits and right to your doorstep! Save money at the pump by getting 10 cents ** off a gallon at 14,000+ fuel stations across the country.

** across the country. Create unforgettable memories with your family on an epic vacation booked on Walmart+ Travel .

. Sign up for a paid annual membership by January 31 and use your $50 in Walmart Cash to buy that new exercise bike you’ve been eyeing.

Walmart+ is $98 a year. For more information about how to become a Walmart+ member, please visit walmart.com/plus. Customers can view Andy Cohen’s resolution-saving content, along with influencer content, throughout the month of January on the Bravo Network, TikTok, YouTube, Meta, Pandora and more.

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) is a people-led, tech-powered omnichannel retailer helping people save money and live better - anytime and anywhere - in stores, online, and through their mobile devices. Each week, approximately 240 million customers and members visit more than 10,500 stores and numerous eCommerce websites in 20 countries. With fiscal year 2023 revenue of $611 billion, Walmart employs approximately 2.1 million associates worldwide. Walmart continues to be a leader in sustainability, corporate philanthropy, and employment opportunity. Additional information about Walmart can be found by visiting corporate.walmart.com, on Facebook at facebook.com/walmart, on Twitter at twitter.com/walmart, and on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/walmart.

