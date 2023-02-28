Walmart and CareSource Enter Agreement to Address Health Disparities

Multi-year agreement will address cardiometabolic conditions and maternal health in under-resourced and underserved communities

Walmart and CareSource, a nonprofit, nationally recognized managed care organization, announced today it has entered into a unique agreement, to address racial health inequities.

The three-year deal will leverage Walmart’s position as a retailer and provider of health and wellness services, and CareSource’s role in the administration and delivery of Medicaid, Medicare and other health plan benefits and services. The two companies will aim to cultivate innovative, evidence-based solutions to improve health outcomes in under-resourced and underserved communities where racial health inequities are widespread.

“Our goal is to utilize our combined assets to create healthier individuals and communities,” said Walmart Vice President of Social Determinants of Health Warren Moore. “We’re trying to close the gaps in care and promote positive health behavior change through holistic, culturally sustaining, and high-quality health and wellness solutions. CareSource is the ideal partner to help bring this vision to life,” he continued.

The partnership will begin in Ohio, with a focus on cardiometabolic conditions (heart disease, stroke, diabetes, hypertension). According to the most recent data from the Centers for Disease Control, heart disease, stroke and diabetes were among the top 10 leading causes of death in the state.1 To address this, the partnership will utilize Walmart’s in-store Community Health Workers to facilitate the completion of state-approved health risk and social needs assessments, and connect select CareSource members to community resources, life skills support, and health literacy education. Eligible CareSource members will receive monthly funds to spend on food, a Walmart + membership for no cost delivery, and access to tele-nutrition services to aid in improving their health outcomes. CareSource members will also be able to take part in CareSource Life Services®, which includes including CareSource JobConnect™, to provide a path to financial empowerment and improve both economic mobility and health outcomes.

The two entities will also work together on a maternal and child health program to support positive lifestyle behavior change and improve maternal and child health outcomes in Georgia, the state with the second-highest maternal mortality rate in the country. Under the agreement, expecting mothers or mothers that are 12-months post-partum and enrolled in CareSource’s Georgia Medicaid managed care plan will have access to Walmart in-store Community Health Workers, a “directed spend” program providing monthly funds to spend on food, tele-nutrition services, tele-doula services and will receive a Walmart+ membership.

“This partnership will address the major needs our members face, which are difficulty with transportation, access to healthy food, access to care and assistance with care coordination,” said CareSource Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer Dr. David Williams. Dr. David further stated, “We know providing additional support, such as an in-store community health worker, will create another access point to ensure our members have the resources they need, within a location they frequent. As a result of this relationship, we expect an immediate, positive impact in the lives of our members.”

About Walmart

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) helps people around the world save money and live better - anytime and anywhere - in retail stores, online, and through their mobile devices. Each week, approximately 240 million customers and members visit more than 10,500 stores and numerous eCommerce websites in 20 countries. With fiscal year 2023 revenue of $611 billion, Walmart employs approximately 2.1 million associates worldwide. Walmart continues to be a leader in sustainability, corporate philanthropy and employment opportunity. Additional information about Walmart can be found by visiting https://corporate.walmart.com, on Facebook at https://facebook.com/walmart, on Twitter at https://twitter.com/walmart, and on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/walmart/.

About CareSource

CareSource is a nonprofit, nationally recognized managed care organization with over 2 million members. Headquartered in Dayton, Ohio since its founding in 1989, CareSource administers one of the largest Medicaid managed care plans in the U.S. The organization offers health insurance, including Medicaid, Health Insurance Marketplace and Medicare products. As a mission-driven organization, CareSource is transforming health care with innovative programs that address the social determinants of health, health equity, prevention and access to care.

For more, visit www.caresource.com, follow @caresource on Twitter, or like CareSource on Facebook.

