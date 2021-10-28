Walmart and Gap Deepen Relationship With Launch of New Furniture Collection

Oct. 28, 2021

By Anthony Soohoo, Executive Vice President, Home, Walmart U.S.

At Walmart, we have spent the past several years focused on building our home assortment to bring high-quality, stylish - and often exclusive - home goods and décor to customers at an incredible value.

In June, we launched our latest exclusive home line with Gap Home, which also marked the first time Walmart has partnered with a fashion brand on a home collection. Over the past six months, we have received fantastic feedback from customers on our Gap Home décor, tabletop, bedding and bath options, all of which offer timeless American style for modern living. And today, we are announcing that we are further deepening our relationship with Gap with the launch of Gap Home Furniture on Walmart.com, as well as by bringing the Gap Home brand to Walmart store shoppers for the first time with the introduction of a capsule collection of bedding styles at select Walmart stores.

Gap Home Furniture, which will be priced from $49.88 - $629, will consist of more than 150 furniture items, including couches, ottomans, TV stands, headboards, rugs and more. The line will roll out to customers in the coming weeks and will offer contemporary styles with Scandinavian, midcentury and even modern nods - the perfect complement to our other exclusive and elevated furniture offerings, which include FLOWER Home (bohemian) and MoDRN (contemporary).

In the inaugural Gap Home Furniture collection, customers will find a wide variety of options to ultimately pull their whole space together. Highlights include:



Clean Lines with a Midcentury or Modern Feel - We are introducing living room staples with midcentury elements such as the Mid-Century Upholstered Square Ottoman ($179) and the Mid-Century Modern TV Stand ($199). Other key items include the Upholstered Wood Base Sofa ($629), the Flared Arm Loveseat ($449), the Modern Wood Coffee Table ($109) and the Modern Wood End Table ($69.88).

- We are introducing living room staples with midcentury elements such as the Mid-Century Upholstered Square Ottoman ($179) and the Mid-Century Modern TV Stand ($199). Other key items include the Upholstered Wood Base Sofa ($629), the Flared Arm Loveseat ($449), the Modern Wood Coffee Table ($109) and the Modern Wood End Table ($69.88). Various Headboard Styles - The new collection features a variety of headboards showcasing classic looks, like our Upholstered Square Tufted Headboard in cream ($104 - $167), as well as more modern takes like the Upholstered Horizontal Channeled Headboard in gray ($109 - $159).

- The new collection features a variety of headboards showcasing classic looks, like our Upholstered Square Tufted Headboard in cream ($104 - $167), as well as more modern takes like the Upholstered Horizontal Channeled Headboard in gray ($109 - $159). Classic Navy - Gap's trademark color makes an appearance with items such as the Upholstered Barrel Chair in navy ($179). (We are also offering this chair in camel faux leather, and it looks and feels amazing.)

- Gap's trademark color makes an appearance with items such as the Upholstered Barrel Chair in navy ($179). (We are also offering this chair in camel faux leather, and it looks and feels amazing.) Rugs in a Variety of Textures and Patterns - Our rug assortment features a variety of eye-catching prints - like chevron and geometric - and luxe textures. Highlights include the Chevron Striped Textured Indoor Area Rug in navy (my personal favorite), the Geometric Diamond Indoor Area Rug in blue and gray, and the Modern Striped Indoor Area Rug in gray. All rugs are priced from $99.98 - $236. They look fantastic, and you won't believe how soft they feel under your feet.

Starting this month, we are also introducing new fall styles in bedding, curtains, pillows and more, including the assortment of bedding styles that will be available in select Walmart stores, such as the Washed Frayed Edge Organic Cotton Quilt in blue and white ($59.98 - $64.98) and the T-shirt Soft Jersey Reversible Organic Cotton Blend Comforter Set in navy and blue ($59.98 - $69.98).

Our customers have been spending more time in - and investing more in - their homes. This nesting trend is one we anticipate continuing, and we are committed to offering Walmart shoppers a wide variety of accessible, on-trend styles so that a beautiful home is possible for everyone. Gap Home is a key part of this effort, and there is so much more to come.

View the Gap Home launch collection lookbook below.