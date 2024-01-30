Jan 30 (Reuters) - Walmart said on Tuesday it will carry out a stock split of its outstanding shares at a ratio of 3:1, as part of its ongoing review of optimal trading and spread levels. (Reporting by Savyata Mishra in Bengaluru)
Walmart Inc.
Equities
WMT
US9311421039
Food Retail & Distribution
