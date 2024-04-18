April 18 (Reuters) - Digital marketing firm Ibotta notched a valuation of $3.55 billion in its market debut on Thursday, after shares of the Walmart-backed company jumped 33% at open on the NYSE. (Reporting by Jaiveer Shekhawat and Sri Hari N S in Bengaluru; Editing by Tasim Zahid and Shilpi Majumdar)
Walmart Inc.
Equities
WMT
US9311421039
Food Retail & Distribution
|Walmart-backed Ibotta shares surge 33% in strong market debut
|Walmart-backed Ibotta valued at $3.55 billion in robust market debut
