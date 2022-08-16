Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Walmart Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WMT   US9311421039

WALMART INC.

(WMT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  07:32 2022-08-16 am EDT
137.29 USD   +3.54%
07:23aStocks Point Lower as US Equity Futures Slide Pre-Bell; Europe Climbs, Asia Mixed
MT
07:14aWALMART : Releases Q2 FY23 Earnings
PU
07:14aWALMART : Q2 Fiscal Year 2023
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Walmart expects smaller profit drop as discounts drive demand

08/16/2022 | 07:08am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Illustration shows Walmart logo

(Reuters) - Walmart Inc on Tuesday forecast a smaller drop in annual profit than it had predicted less than a month ago, after deep discounts to clear excess merchandise and a drop in fuel prices helped it beat expectations for quarterly sales.

The blue-chip stock, which has fallen over 8% this year, rose 4% in premarket trading.

The retailer spooked markets across the globe last month when it slashed its profit forecast and warned that consumers were pulling back on discretionary purchases at a far greater pace than feared as higher prices for everything from toothpaste to gas hampered their spending power.

That forced Walmart to make steep price cuts on items such as apparel to try to reduce more than $61 billion worth of inventory it was sitting on at the end of the first quarter.

Walmart reported inventories of $59.92 billion at the end of the second quarter ended July 31 that was still 25% above last year's levels.

"The actions we've taken to improve inventory levels in the U.S., along with a heavier mix of sales in grocery put pressure on profit margin for Q2 and our outlook for the year," Walmart Chief Executive Officer Doug McMillon said.

Walmart now expects fiscal 2023 adjusted earnings per share to fall 9% to 11%, compared with its previous forecast of a 11% to 13% decline.

Walmart's total revenue rose 8.4% to $152.86 billion in the second quarter, helped by demand for food and other essential items. Analysts had estimated revenue of $150.81 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

However, discounts on discretionary products, slowing demand for high-margin items such as appliances, electronics and clothes, and rising labor costs led to a 6.8% fall in the company's quarterly operating income to $6.85 billion.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru and Siddharth Cavale in New York; Editing by Anil D'Silva)


© Reuters 2022
All news about WALMART INC.
07:23aStocks Point Lower as US Equity Futures Slide Pre-Bell; Europe Climbs, Asia Mixed
MT
07:14aWALMART : Releases Q2 FY23 Earnings
PU
07:14aWALMART : Q2 Fiscal Year 2023
PU
07:13aWALMART : Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:08aWalmart expects smaller profit drop as discounts drive demand
RE
07:08aWall Street Edges Back Pre-Bell; Futures Red, Europe Higher, Asia Up
MT
07:04aWALMART : U.S. grew comp sales1 6.5%, including mid-teens in food, and eCommerce up 12% Q2..
PU
07:03aWalmart U.S. grew comp sales 6.5%, including mid-teens in food, and eCommerce up 12%
BU
06:37aMARKETSCREENER’S WORLD PRESS REVIEW : August 16, 2022
MS
06:26aSOCIAL BUZZ : Wallstreetbets Stocks Mixed Premarket; Bed Bath & Beyond Poised to Fall, Wal..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on WALMART INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 594 B - -
Net income 2023 14 422 M - -
Net Debt 2023 42 477 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 25,3x
Yield 2023 1,70%
Capitalization 363 B 363 B -
EV / Sales 2023 0,68x
EV / Sales 2024 0,66x
Nbr of Employees 2 300 000
Free-Float 52,1%
Chart WALMART INC.
Duration : Period :
Walmart Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WALMART INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 39
Last Close Price 132,60 $
Average target price 141,90 $
Spread / Average Target 7,01%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
C. Douglas McMillon President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John David Rainey Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Gregory B. Penner Non-Executive Chairman
Clay Johnson Enterprise Chief Information Officer & EVP
Jerry R. Geisler Chief Information Security Officer & Senior VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WALMART INC.-8.36%363 476
SYSCO CORPORATION8.42%43 316
KROGER4.99%34 003
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED0.45%32 479
LOBLAW COMPANIES LIMITED15.99%30 528
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.-8.40%27 931