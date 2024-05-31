Company expands InHome delivery now reaching more than 45 million U.S. Homes

Today, Walmart is announcing the expansion of its popular InHome delivery service to an additional 10 million U.S. households, including those in California. Customers in San Bernardino, Riverside and Ontario will now have access to the ultimate in delivery convenience. InHome is designed to be a time saver for customers by delivering fresh groceries and everyday essentials to their doorstep or unpacking items directly into their kitchen or garage refrigerators.

In addition to the San Bernardino market, Walmart is expanding the service today to also include customers in Boston, Detroit, Minneapolis and Philadelphia, bringing the total scale of InHome to more than 50 markets covering over 45 million homes.

“The expansion of InHome comes at the perfect time for families in San Bernardino who are embarking on the busy summer season and are looking for faster, more convenient ways to complete those everyday chores,” said Haley McShane, general manager of InHome, Walmart U.S. “We understand that customers are busy and want to make sure that they can have a seamless shopping experience that fits their needs.”

Walmart launched InHome delivery in 2019 to make shopping easier. Since then, the retailer has made millions of InHome deliveries to customers’ homes. InHome associates are tenured, vetted and specially trained by Walmart for this service.

Here’s how InHome works:

Order: To place an order for InHome delivery, customers shop Walmart.com or the Walmart app for items eligible for store delivery and select the InHome delivery window that’s most convenient for them.

To place an order for InHome delivery, customers shop Walmart.com or the Walmart app for items eligible for store delivery and select the InHome delivery window that’s most convenient for them. Deliver: A highly trained InHome associate completes the delivery to the customer’s preferred location. If it’s to the interior of the home, the associate will use a one-time access code to unlock the customer’s door or garage. A wearable camera is on the associates’ vest, recording the entire delivery, which customers have access to from their phones for up to a week after each delivery.

InHome is available as an add-on to Walmart+ membership for $12.95 per month or $98 per year program. Customers who are already members of Walmart+ can now add unlimited fee-free and tip-free InHome delivery for an extra $7 per month or $40 per year. Walmart+ members have access to a suite of digital and in-store benefits like unlimited free deliveries, fuel and travel discounts, access to free pet telehealth visits through Pawp, early access to promotions and events, Paramount+ streaming and so much more. For more information on how to sign up for InHome visit inhome.walmart.com.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) is a people-led, tech-powered omnichannel retailer helping people save money and live better — anytime and anywhere — in stores, online, and through their mobile devices.

