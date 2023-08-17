STORY: Walmart's second quarter sales and profit beat expectations, another sign that Americans are continuing to spend on household items or at least sniff out deals.

In its earnings report on Thursday, Walmart said strong demand for its low-priced groceries and health and wellness products helped power sales past Wall Street's estimates.

The country's largest retailer also raised its full-year forecast.

Walmart's earnings come the same week a report from the Commerce Department showed retail sales for July blew past estimates, suggesting the economy continued to expand last month despite more than a year of interest rate hikes to bring down inflation.

Walmart's chief financial officer, however, did sound a note of caution, saying Americans may still see a hit to their spending power in the coming year to 18 months, due to rising energy costs and the resumption of student loan payments in October.

Earlier this week, rival Target beat quarterly profit estimates, but in contrast to Walmart, cut its annual forecast.

Shares of Walmart, which rose in premarket trading, were down more than one percent Thursday morning.